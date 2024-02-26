Taiwan 96's technology innovation shines at CES 2024





TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), an affiliate of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), welcomes Taiwanese startups to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the seventh consecutive year. Ta. Wayne Wang, executive director of Hsinchu Science Park, led a delegation of 96 high-tech start-ups based in Taiwan and introduced Taiwan's important role in the global information and communication technology field.

Under the leadership of Taiwan's National Science and Technology Commission, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) organized a startup delegation for CES 2024 led by Wayne Wang, Executive Director of Hsinchu Science Park, and the Consumer Technology Association. 96 startups selected by

The TTA Pavilion's opening ceremony began at 11:30 a.m. on January 9, with representatives from various government departments in attendance, including the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taipei City Government, and the CTA Chairman. CEO Gary Shapiro, Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Vincent Asch, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Deputy Director Noriya Tarutani, Luxembourg House of Startups CEO Philippe Linster, and Ayman of AVP Commercial World Trade Center in Dubai・Mr. Hassan also attended and expressed his support and encouragement to Taiwanese startup teams.

Showcasing Taiwan's strengths and attracting international talent, TTA has consistently led startups to participate in CES since 2019, with the number of participating teams increasing from 32 in the first year to 100 this year. He emphasized that it is increasing in the near future. Among the startups, 61 companies are participating for the first time, indicating the active development of Taiwan's startup ecosystem.

Taiwan has played a reliable and important role in the semiconductor industry, and the NSTC has made the application of IC innovation a policy focus. The council aims to leverage the benefits of the semiconductor industry ecosystem to strengthen innovation capacity across various industries and actively recruit international startups and talent related to IC innovation. . Director Wang encouraged all startup teams to actively showcase their strengths at the exhibition, ensuring that their performance not only represents the strength of Taiwan's technology startups, but also shows Taiwan's innovation ability to the world. He emphasized that this will be an important indicator and will attract foreign talent to cooperate and invest in Taiwan.

TTA strengthens collaboration with international startup ecosystem TTA focuses on semiconductor applications, including artificial intelligence and robotics (AI/Robotics), digital health, smart home, smart cities and sustainability, sports tech, vehicle technology and advanced mobility6 We have planned three main areas. We will introduce cutting-edge technologies and solutions from Taiwanese startups in these fields.

Five TTA demo sessions were held on the main stage, where international startup partners from South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France and more were invited to showcase their unique technologies. Investors and company representatives from around the world were also invited to the event.

First Roadshow in Los Angeles to Strengthen Local Collaboration TTA held a roadshow in Los Angeles on January 13th in cooperation with the Science and Technology Bureau of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Affairs Office. This will be his TTA's first roadshow in Los Angeles, with over 30 startups on stage and potential investments and collaborations with Southern California venture capitalists, angel investors, and startup accelerators. I looked for opportunities.

Investment institutions that have expressed interest in engaging with Taiwanese startups include Mucker Capital, ranked second among the best venture capital fund firms in the United States, among 370 angel investors in evaluating specific projects; They include the #1 ranked Tech Coast Angels and the North American-based TechStars. Supporting over 2,900 startups in Europe and Africa. These enthusiastic responses reflect the strong interest in Taiwanese startups from mainstream investment institutions and accelerators in Southern California. It is expected that the upcoming roadshow will foster closer and more in-depth interactions and create more potential collaboration opportunities.

Source Taiwan Tech Arena

