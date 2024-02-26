Keeping Cool: KSA Cold Chain Market Grows Fast at 8.4% CAGR Driven by Food Security, Pharmaceutical Growth, and Technological Innovation: Ken Research





GURUGRAM, INDIA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's cold chain market is poised for breakneck growth due to rising food security concerns, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector, and adoption of cutting-edge technology. I am accomplishing it. Ken Research’s comprehensive report, “His KSA Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2028: Cooling for Growth,” delves into this dynamic landscape, predicting an impressive CAGR of 8.4% over the next five years. Masu. This press release summarizes key findings and provides valuable insights for investors, logistics companies and stakeholders looking to tap into this thriving market.

Market overview:

There are several key factors that are propelling the KSA Cold Chain market towards a bright future.

Food security focus: The government's ambitious food security goals require efficient cold chain infrastructure to minimize food spoilage and waste. This includes investments in cold storage, transportation solutions and advanced technology. Pharmaceutical boom: Saudi Arabia's burgeoning pharmaceutical industry requires robust cold chain solutions to transport and store temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines. This represents a huge opportunity for specialized cold chain logistics providers. Growth of e-commerce: The rise of e-commerce for perishable goods such as groceries and medicines is driving demand for last-mile cold chain solutions. This necessitates the development of efficient and cost-effective delivery networks. Increasing disposable income: Rising disposable income has led to increased consumption of fresh and processed foods, further increasing the demand for cold chain solutions across the food retail sector.

Segmentation Spotlight:

Ken Research provides detailed market segmentation, allowing you to effectively identify your target audience.

By product: Fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood, pharmaceuticals and biologics, and dairy products are the main segments. By service: Refrigerated transportation accounts for the majority, followed by cold storage and warehousing. Value-added services such as packaging and temperature monitoring are gaining attention. By end user: Retail, food and beverage processing, and pharmaceuticals are the main users. Healthcare and agriculture are expected to see significant growth. By region: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam hold the largest market share due to high population density and economic activity. However, emerging regions are attracting investment in cold chain infrastructure.

Competitive environment:

The KSA cold chain market is characterized by a mix of established players and innovative new entrants.

Leading global companies: DHL Supply Chain, Kuehne + Nagel and CH Robinson Worldwide offer global expertise and extensive networks. Regional companies: GAC Saudi Arabia, Saudi Logistics Services (SAL) and Al Otaim Logistics respond to local needs and regulations. Specialized players: Niche players focus on a specific segment, such as pharmaceuticals or last-mile delivery, and offer customized solutions.

Recent developments:

Investment in infrastructure: Government initiatives such as the National Cold Chain Strategy and Food Security Program are encouraging investment in cold storage facilities, refrigerated trucks and logistics hubs. Technology adoption: Businesses are adopting technologies such as blockchain for track and trace, Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring, and artificial intelligence (AI) for optimized route planning . Commitment to sustainability: Increasing awareness of environmental impact is driving the adoption of green solutions such as electric vehicles and energy-efficient refrigeration facilities.

Future prospects:

The KSA cold chain market is poised for exciting developments in the coming years.

Focus on sustainability: Eco-friendly practices, such as the use of renewable energy and eco-friendly packaging, will gain traction. Technology integration: Blockchain, AI, and automation will be further integrated into cold chain operations to improve efficiency and transparency. Rise of professional services: Niche services such as cold chain finance and risk management serve the needs of specific industries. Expansion into emerging regions: Investment in infrastructure and growing demand will drive market expansion into new regions across the Kingdom.

Issues to be addressed:

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces several hurdles.

High initial investment: The initial cost of setting up and maintaining cold chain infrastructure can be a barrier for small businesses. Lack of skilled labor: Attracting and retaining skilled professionals in cold chain management and technology is critical. Regulatory challenges: Streamlining regulations and harmonizing standards across different regions will facilitate seamless cold chain operations.

Why this report is important:

This report helps various stakeholders navigate the KSA Cold Chain market.

Investors: Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments and technologies. Logistics companies: Adapt their products and expand their reach by gaining insight into new trends, customer needs, and regulatory requirements. Policymakers: Develop policies that support infrastructure development, promote technology adoption, and ensure fair market competition. Food producers and retailers: Understand the cold chain landscape to optimize your supply chain, minimize spoilage and ensure product quality. Pharmaceutical companies: Identify reliable cold chain solutions for transporting and storing temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines.

taxonomy

By type

Refrigerated storage Refrigerated transportation

By ownership

By end user

Meat and Seafood Vaccines and Medicines Frozen Foods Bakery Dairy Products Fruits, Vegetables and Others

cold storage market

By temperature range

through automation

Automatic pallet Non-automatic pallet

By end user

Meat and Seafood Vaccines and Medicines Frozen Foods Bakery Dairy Products Fruits, Vegetables and Others

By major city

Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Mecca Medina Others

Refrigerated transportation market

By truck type

Reefer van/truck 20ft reefer 40ft reefer etc.

By means of transportation

By location

in the neighborhood

By end user

Meat and Seafood Vaccines and Medicines Frozen Foods Bakery Dairy Products Fruits, Vegetables and Others

KSA cold chain market

Related reports by Ken Research:

Outlook for Australia's cold chain market to 2027, driven by increased consumption of meat and seafood due to growing demand for fresh produce

The Australian cold chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% due to rising demand Most of the end-user segments are expected to register a robust CAGR in the Australian cold chain market in the coming years Demand for fresh food products is expected to increase due to rising disposable income and retail spending of the population, which will necessitate the development of cold storage facilities and positively impact the market growth.

UAE cold chain market outlook to 2027 Driven by increased consumption of dairy products, meat and seafood, smooth domestic and international connectivity, and warehouse automation

The UAE cold chain market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The UAE cold chain market revenue is expected to be dominated by cold storage with a share of over 50% in 2027. UAE cold chain market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% until 2027 due to rising grocery spending and demand for small and medium sized storage.

Vietnam cold chain market outlook to 2026 will be driven by increasing consumption of meat and seafood in Vietnam and growing awareness of cold chain application in food protection

Vietnam's cold chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% due to increased demand. Due to the future increase in demand for pharmaceuticals and vaccines, the cold chain market with refrigerated warehouses is expected to have the highest growth. Expected ownership by large 3PL companies. This will contribute to a major market share in Vietnam's cold chain market.

Outlook for the global cold chain market to 2027 Driven by increased import/export trade and domestic consumption of meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables, and the popularity of instant frozen processed foods

According to Ken Research estimates, the global cold chain market is expected to expand at a significant rate by 2027 due to rising demand for ready-to-eat processed foods, rising export volumes, expanding storage capacity, and emerging advanced technologies. It has been.

