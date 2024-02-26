Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2018, but here's why that didn't happen.





For several years now, Google has been the king of online search. Google Chrome is the default web browser on many smartphones, including Apple's iPhone. But did you know that Microsoft has repeatedly tried to convince Apple to make its own search engine Bing the default search engine?

Not only this, the Satya Nadella-led company even tried to sell Bing to Apple in 2018. This was revealed in recently released court documents in the US Department of Justice's antitrust case against Google, as reported by CNBC.

When Microsoft tried to sell Bing to Apple

Google, which is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit for having a huge monopoly in the search engine market, argued in court that it faces competition. Court filings reveal that Microsoft approached Apple multiple times between 2009 and 2020 to offer Bing as the default search engine for the iPhone's Safari browser. However, Apple rejected this proposal each time, expressing concerns about whether Bing could compete with Google in terms of quality and functionality.

Google also emphasized that Apple's consistent choice of Google over Bing shows that there is indeed competition in the search engine industry. Google also revealed that Microsoft pitched the benefits of Bing to Apple in 2018 and proposed selling Bing to Apple or forming a joint venture. Apple declined the offer. According to multiple reports, the reason behind this could be the company's concerns about Bing's search quality compared to Google.

The CNBC report quotes Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, as saying that Microsoft's search quality and investments are not on par with Google's, making Google a better choice for Safari users. There is.

“Microsoft's search quality, their investment in search, everything just didn't matter. So everything was low. So the search quality itself wasn't that good either. We weren't making that level of investment,' and our advertising organization and monetization methods weren't very good either,'' he said.

Despite repeated attempts by Microsoft, talks with Apple never progressed beyond the initial stages. Apple currently uses Google as the default search engine for its Safari browser. According to reports, in 2021, Google paid Apple the equivalent of $18 billion to maintain its position as the default search engine on iPhones.

About Google trials

In January 2023, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of violating the Sherman Act, an antitrust law that prohibits monopolistic behavior.

The lawsuit alleges that Google achieved a monopoly on the digital advertising market by paying large sums of money to tech companies, ensuring its continued dominance. Antitrust enforcement officials claim that Google controls nearly 90 percent of online queries through payments to smartphone manufacturers, web browsers, and wireless carriers. The government's position is that Google should be forced to sell its advertising manager suite.

Meanwhile, Google is trying to prove that there is competition in the search market.

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

February 26, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/microsoft-wanted-to-sell-bing-search-engine-to-apple-in-2018-here-is-why-it-never-happened-2507199-2024-02-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos