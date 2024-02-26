Xiaomi 14 attracts attention in Southeast Asia with camera upgrade





(Bloomberg) — Xiaomi Inc.'s latest smartphone launch has captured early customer attention in Southeast Asia, as it aims to regain ground lost to other top players such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Chinese peer Transsion. .

The global launch of Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona propelled Xiaomi's name into the top 10 of online trending lists in Malaysia and the Philippines. Apple Inc.'s iPhone is attracting overwhelming interest in Southeast Asia as it is around the world, but Xiaomi launched the previous generation in Indonesia a year ago, taking second place behind Samsung.

The Beijing-based phone maker is making a big push to lead in camera technology, partnering with Germany's Leica Camera on lens technology and using Sony Group's large LYT-900 image sensor for the main camera of its Ultra models. I made a bet.

Xiaomi rebounded strongly in most markets in the region in the last quarter of 2023, bouncing back from double-digit declines a year ago, said Kiranjeet Kaur, research director at IDC.

In Southeast Asia, efforts to rationalize the portfolio, sort out channel issues, and focus on new product portfolios have helped Xiaomi build momentum, although some of that can be attributed to a recovery in consumer demand. Kaur said.

In the long run, Xiaomi will be embroiled in a battle with rivals such as Samsung and Transsion in the Southeast Asian market as demand in China remains weak. Smartphone shipments in the region are expected to grow by 7% this year, after registering modest growth of around 4% in the final quarter of 2023, according to research firm Canalys.

