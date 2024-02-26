CCTV script 22/02/24





This is the transcript of CNBC's news report for China CCTV on February 22, 2024.

This Wednesday, Google released a new generation of open source model called Gemma. The company said Gemma is built on the same research and technology as its previously released closed AI model, Gemini. However, unlike Gemini, Gemma can only handle textual information rather than multimodal input.

Gemma is now fully available to developers as an open source model. Gemma model has two main versions of his, 2B and 7B, which mean 2 billion parameters and 7 billion parameters respectively, to meet different development needs at different scales.

The move also signals Google's efforts to catch up with the generative AI race, as there were concerns in the market that generative AI would eat into search engine market share. Some analysts believe that as the world's largest search engine, Google needs to present to the market its ability to continuously grow.

Ben ReitzesMelius Research, Head of Technical Research

“From what I've read from Google, they're going to bring more AI features to search. This is all to enhance search, and search will continue to grow close to double digits, right? We need a moment where we think, “Don't let it drag us down, and we just don't have it yet.''

NVIDIA, the undisputed winner in the current Gen-AI battle, released its latest financial report overnight showing that its revenue exceeded market expectations, leading to a significant after-hours stock price increase. Announced.

NVIDIA's fourth quarter revenue was $22.1 billion, beating expectations of $20.6 billion and representing growth of 22% quarter-over-quarter and approximately 265% year-over-year. The bulk of this revenue came from its data center business, which includes AI chips, which rose 409% year-over-year to approximately $18.4 billion. Nvidia's stock price soared more than 8% in after-hours trading.

Analysts believe that the demand for AI chips is real and will continue to grow. Competition in the hardware space has already begun, and what the public has yet to see are developments in the generative AI software space, all of which bode well for NVIDIA's business.

Byron Dieter Bessemer Venture Partners

“I absolutely believe the demand is there and growing. So while the hardware battle continues, what I can say with very high confidence is that this is a software company in the open market. “There's no stopping the private market from becoming a public market soon. There are hundreds of high-quality ventures now. Support companies are emerging and starting to build real scale.”

While NVIDIA has consistently dominated the AI ​​chip market, there is ongoing competition in the GPU market from AMD, Intel, and other startups. Analysts suggest it's important to assess how quickly these companies innovate and whether NVIDIA can maintain its leadership position.

The proliferation of generative AI is intensifying the race in the chip space. According to sources cited by technology-centric media The Information, Microsoft is currently developing a new network card aimed at competing with NVIDIA's ConnectX-7 card. The goal is to reduce dependence on NVIDIA, the report said. We will be monitoring this closely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/26/cctv-script-22/02/24.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos