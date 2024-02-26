Samsung Galaxy Ring's AI, smart home integration debuts at MWC





Samsung debuted its next Galaxy Ring last month alongside the Galaxy S24 phone, and this week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Samsung plans to highlight how the Ring integrates with artificial intelligence.

In a teaser announcement on Sunday, Samsung said the Galaxy Ring is part of a larger Samsung Health push, in which the company revealed how AI will help analyze health data collected by the Ring and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6. He said he would show off how it would be used.

Samsung's health plan includes integrating that data with the company's SmartThings smart home platform. The company says this could include the ability to control connected lighting or set medication alerts based on sleep needs.

Samsung's AI health plan is set to arrive just as Google's Fitbit is planning a similar program called Fitbit Labs. Google says the program also uses AI to provide insights based on health and fitness data collected on devices like the Pixel Watch.

Galaxy Ring is entering a field that has been largely dominated by Oura Ring, but this year will also see new competition from Movano Health's Evie Ring. Bloomberg's Mark Garman reported Sunday that Apple is exploring the possibility of developing new fitness accessories like its Ring, but is not actively developing other products.

Samsung has been developing smartwatches and fitness trackers for several years, but the company hopes the Galaxy Ring will offer more subtle wearable options. Hong Park, Samsung's vice president and head of the digital health team, told his colleague Lisa Airdisicco that this is part of the company's goals for Samsung Health.

“Some people want a simpler form factor; [the] The ring represents that,” Park said in an interview in January.

These AI-powered health features integrated into the Galaxy Ring will be coming to the Galaxy S23 series of phones following their debut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra as Samsung continues to develop Galaxy AI features. is.

