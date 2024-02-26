



The ongoing digital revolution in India has streamlined traditional processes and made them digital for convenience. According to this news report, India's IT spending is expected to reach $124.6 billion in 2024, increasing by 10.7% year-on-year, leading to significant investment in software, IT services and devices. Increase. According to another news report, India's technology sector revenue is expected to reach US$350 billion by 2025. Some of the factors that have played a role in India's promising growth story include AI, fintech, space technology, rise of SAAS companies and focus on deep technology. To meet the potential expected of India, the need of the hour is to recruit highly skilled technology professionals who can respond with agility to challenges. , helping businesses grow and attract more consumers. A forward-thinking workforce can strategically rethink India's growth drive and work towards a multi-pronged approach towards becoming a self-reliant nation. MIT xPRO's Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation, offered in collaboration with Emeritus, is an academic program that helps technology professionals upskill. Innovative learning pedagogy is at the core of this nine-month program. This includes: Access to pre-recorded videos so students can study at a comfortable pace under the guidance of renowned her-MIT faculty. Provide personal feedback on assignments so students can assess their progress. Led by a learning facilitator, participants can make the most of weekly live office hours, including Q&A. Build your skillset using cutting-edge technology from MIT. A final capstone project that brings together all the learnings from this program. Earning a certificate from MIT xPRO will add value to your career trajectory. His 6-week simulation on strategy and management. Who can apply to this program? Have at least 10 years of experience and are looking to move on to their next career and plan to move into a higher leadership role in a technology-focused industry or sector I am a manager. A VP/CEO/executive professional tasked with leading a vertical department, coming up with process innovations, and improving efficiency and departmental performance through technology implementation. Professionals with a need to understand growing technology and its impact in the Indian context to help businesses grow. Entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of the curve by learning to implement technology for better product development. A cutting-edge syllabus leads MIT xPRO's Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation A cutting-edge syllabus leads MIT xPRO's Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation 9-month program The detailed syllabus enables professionals to envision technology-first business strategies, experiment with several technologies, and encourage a culture of innovation that will lead to developing tomorrow's leaders. The program is divided into several components and covers a wide range of concepts. Covering concepts such as the Pew decision matrix, Bayesian methods, process architecture, and tradespace exploration to core concepts of quantum computing, the program will help participants drive innovation within their companies and achieve higher Learn to advance into leadership roles. MIT xPRO's Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation program is a novel course conceptualized in a way that takes a deep look at the competencies needed to navigate the dynamic world of technology. So if you're contemplating your career trajectory, check out this program's promise. Program Details: Standard Fee: INR 3,85,000+GST Start Date: March 29, 2024 Duration: 9 Months || || 4-6 hours per week || Click here for more information about the online program please. About MIT xPRO: MIT xPRO's online learning programs leverage vetted content from world-renowned experts to make learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, the MIT xPRO program is application-focused and helps professionals develop skills on the job. Affordable and available to individuals, businesses, and governments around the world. This is achieved through collaboration with more than 50 leading universities in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Honors short courses, degree programs, professional certification programs, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, businesses, and organizations. Her unique model of cutting-edge technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 people in 200 countries. Disclaimer: This article was written on behalf of Emeritus. By the Times Internets Spotlight Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/spotlight/mit-xpros-post-graduate-certificate-in-technology-leadership-and-innovation-programme/articleshow/108006994.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

