Sports technology innovation milestones

NEW YORK, USA, February 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — freebeat celebrates a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize the fitness experience by joining the prestigious Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort. I'm happy to announce this.

StartX is a preeminent startup accelerator, fellowship, and community with deep roots in Stanford University's entrepreneurial spirit.

Founded by Stanford University itself, StartX is a powerhouse of innovation and growth.

Over StartX's 10-year history, 93% of StartX's venture-backed companies are still growing or acquired.

The company boasts an impressive following, with total startup valuations exceeding $40 billion and each startup raising an average of $24 million, including 165 companies valued at $100 million or more. , which includes 13 companies valued at $1 billion or more and involves 75 Stanford University students. Professors and over 1600 founders.

This prestigious incubator supports startups through education, mentorship, and an influential network without taking equity. Freebeat's participation in StartX is supported by impressive total funding of over $22 million, demonstrating strong market presence and investor confidence. As we celebrate joining the Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort, freebeat leaders CEO Bruce and his CFO Henry reflect on this important moment.

CEO Bruce embodies passion and perseverance in the sports technology industry. With 10 years of entrepreneurial experience, he has demonstrated his commitment and innovative approach by playing a key role in raising over $40 million. Bruce said, “We are thrilled to announce our enrollment in the Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort! Nine years after beginning our entrepreneurial journey, we are excited to return to the community that first sparked our inspiration and determination. It's incredibly rewarding to be able to do this, because it allows me to give back to society and grow further.'' This is where it all started! ”

Henry, Freebeat's CFO and Head of North America, is an experienced investment banker and strategist from Morgan Stanley New York and a Stanford classmate of Bruce. Their friendship and professional relationship has formed a strong foundation for freebeat's strategic growth and financial decisions over more than a decade. Henry's extensive experience in corporate strategy and capital markets as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) will be invaluable in guiding Freebeat. Together, Bruce and Henry’s vision and expertise have put Freebeat at the forefront of the fitness technology sector.

Their leadership will be critical as Freebeat begins this new chapter at StartX, with the aim of exploring new possibilities and redefining the boundaries of fitness technology. The company promises to provide more updates as it continues to work with StartX.

Additionally, Freebeat proudly announces a partnership with the Boston Celtics, reflecting their commitment to marrying sports with innovative solutions. This collaboration highlights our focus on strengthening the wellness community by combining entertainment, exercise, and eco-friendly mobility. The partnership with the Celtics not only elevates the Freebeats brand, but also supports their mission to innovate and grow in the North American market.

As we embark on this new chapter with StartX, freebeat looks forward to exploring new possibilities and continuing to push the boundaries of fitness technology.

For stock investment inquiries, please contact [email protected].

For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Contact: Abby Zhu Free Beat Press (freebeatfit.com)

