Combining innovation and sustainability in cloud technology: Launch of Payara





LONDON, February 26, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Payara Services, a leader in application server technology, is proud to announce its cutting-edge technology, Payara Cloud, and its commitment to sustainability. Providing a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to collaborate, ideate and contribute to a more sustainable future, the event will enable participants to develop their talents and drive positive change in the industry. I'll make it.

Starting on March 11, the hackathon will invite Java EE and Jakarta EE developers to create solutions that address pressing environmental, social, and economic challenges. As such, this event will ultimately support the development of key technologies for a more sustainable and technologically advanced future. The main mission of this hackathon is to champion sustainability by highlighting existing and new applications that address important issues such as energy savings, waste reduction, sustainable agriculture, and green transportation. is.

In line with Payara's new slogan, “Powering Jakarta EE,” participants are encouraged to maximize the potential of Jakarta EE. The hackathon aims to recognize technical proficiency in leveraging Jakarta EE capabilities to create scalable, impactful, and sustainable solutions. Participants will leverage the power of Jakarta EE, specifically the Jakarta EE Web Profile, as the backbone of their applications, demonstrating the strength and versatility of Jakarta EE technology. The deployment platform of choice is Payara Cloud. Participants will emphasize the simplicity, scalability, and reliability of Jakarta EE application deployment.

Solutions will be evaluated based on innovation, impact, relevance, technical proficiency, and user experience by Java industry champions and Jakarta EE experts, who will introduce participants to unique and effective solutions. You will be provided with the opportunity to

Winners will be announced in April. They will be able to gain attention and win cash prizes across the Payara and Eclipse Foundation platforms and present their solutions to a global audience of Java users.

“We believe in harnessing the power of technology to drive positive change, and the 'Power Up Jakarta EE' hackathon embodies that goal. We bring together some of the brightest minds in the Java and Jakarta EE industries. By developing and nurturing that talent, we aim to innovate by: Valentina Kovacic, Marketing Director at Payara.

