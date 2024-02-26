Anker releases impressive suite of Qi2 charging devices perfect for travel





We know that battery anxiety is a perennial problem for many people. Carrying around extra cables and plugs, or a small battery pack and its cables can be a huge burden. Anker has lots of useful new products with maximum style and minimum waste.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-In-1)

anchor

The products, which were just announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​are all Qi2 compatible.

Qi2

Qi2 (pronounced chee-too) is a standard for wireless charging that includes a magnetic power profile based on Apple's MagSafe, and a ring of magnets to ensure your phone and charging pad are perfectly aligned. means. Qi2 also offers faster charging (full 15W of power) than previous Qi standards.

Qi2 also works with phones other than iPhones, but if your phone lacks the magnetic ring that Qi2 provides, you can use a magnetic phone case or carefully position your device. is needed.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) $89.99 from amazon.com, $89.99 from amazon.co.uk

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K)

anchor

The first unranked cab is the MagGo PowerBank (10K), with the number in parentheses indicating a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. Although chunky, it has a neat rectangular shape with a pleasantly smooth finish and rounded corners.

There's a smart screen on the edge that displays an icon to show how much charge is left in the pack and a number to show the exact percentage. The time will be displayed below, indicating how long it will be until the puck runs out. This figure dances around like crazy for a few seconds while the battery works something out, then calms down. If it is being recharged, the time until it is fully charged again will be displayed.

There's a kickstand so you can make FaceTime calls while charging, and you can place your iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets horizontally to activate standby.

The USB-C socket on the side is where you charge the pack, but you can also use the cable to charge your devices if you want. When you plug the pack into the wall (a USB-C cable is included, but the charging brick is not), you can charge the pack itself and your phone at the same time by placing your phone on top of it.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K $69.99 from amazon.com, $69.99 from amazon.co.uk

Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K

anchor

This one has a lower capacity of 6,600mAh, but is even thicker due to its clever design. A low-profile hinge allows the top to fold up to display your phone at the perfect angle for FaceTime or StandBy. And according to Anker, extending the stand will help charge faster. The base is weighted to prevent the entire case from falling over even when the iPhone 15 Pro Max is attached. Similar to the MagGo PowerBank (10K), it can charge the pack and your phone or other devices at the same time when plugged into the wall.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (15W)

This elegant, low-profile metal-based pad is similar to Apple's MagSafe charging pad, but it's also Qi2 compatible. It has the right weight, looks and feels great.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-In-1) $109.99 from amazon.com, $99.99 from amazon.co.uk

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-In-1)

anchor

Finally, this is a great travel pack. You can cover three devices with this unit and the included cable and charging plug. For example, the main Qi2 pad folds out from the front to hold your iPhone, while a dedicated Apple Watch charging pack folds out from the bottom of the back.

There's another charging pad in between, perfect for AirPods, for example, but this one is Qi-compatible, not Qi2-compatible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/02/26/anker-releases-impressive-suite-of-qi2-charging-devices-great-for-travel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos