



KINGSTON, R.I. February 26, 2024 University of Rhode Island students participate in the university's first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge, hosted by 401 Tech Bridge, a division of the URI Research Foundation, and funded by RISE-UP. You will be invited. From building a green rooftop utopia in Lippitt Hall to creating an underwater hotel for robots, innovation challenges are offered to students across programs, interests, and universities.

This initiative brings together interdisciplinary participation across URI's universities, as well as the Honors Program, which has a variety of sustainability-themed challenges. The new program invites URI students to contribute to the university's 10-year strategic plan and join the university's culture of interdisciplinary entrepreneurship and innovation.

Undergraduates and graduates from all programs and majors can take on the challenge. Students can apply to any challenge and do not need to be a student at the sponsoring university or program. Teams can consist of 1 to 6 members and can participate in multiple challenges.

Challenge prizes range from $250 to $2,000, and challenge content is continually updated. The program's current challenges include:

R&R – Reuse and Redistribution This challenge aims to reduce hard waste in the URI campus community by developing innovative ways to reuse and find new homes for items. That's what I mean. Sponsor: Mary Parlange

Imagining Your Own Utopia: Green Rooftop Design Students will be invited to design a plan for an environmentally friendly and aesthetically appealing rooftop terrace for Lippitt Hall.Sponsor: Honors Program

Improving health across the lifespan The College of Health Sciences promotes physical and mental health and well-being and innovates on complex problems that improve physical and mental health to improve the quality of life for people of all ages. We aim to develop practical solutions.Sponsor: College of Health Sciences

Designing for All: This challenge to engineer better solutions for people with disabilities addresses the unique challenges people with disabilities face in their daily lives and makes the world more accessible for everyone. We invite participants to foster creative solutions that make it easier and fairer. Sponsor: College of Engineering

Underwater hotels for robots Students will be invited to propose designs for modular hotels for autonomous underwater robots of various sizes and shapes.Sponsor: Graduate School of Oceanography

Impact Challenge This challenge welcomes ideas and innovative approaches that impact social issues, technological interventions, and sustainability. Sponsor: College of Business

Driving Change through Arts and Science Collaboration In this category, students work collaboratively on intersecting environmental and social challenges to foster change by fusing the creative arts/humanities with the natural/social sciences. I encourage you to do that.Sponsor: College of Arts and Sciences

Biodesign Sustainability Challenge This encourages students to combine knowledge of biological systems with design thinking skills to address sustainability challenges.Sponsor: Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

The Future of Textiles: Maximizing the Impact of Textile Integrated Systems This challenge engages Rhode Island's academic community to harness the potential of breakthrough textile integrated systems technology to make a positive and lasting impact on the world. We aim to develop innovative products, systems and solutions that have a positive impact.Sponsor: Nautilus Defense

Check out the RISE-UP Challenges page for the latest challenge updates.

All entries are due before the end of the spring semester, so interested students are encouraged to apply now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uri.edu/news/2024/02/students-invited-to-join-first-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-challenge/

