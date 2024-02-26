Xi's theory offers a path to innovation





As the curtain rises on China's most important annual political gathering next week, the main focus of deliberations among parliamentarians and political advisers will be to help the country leverage its new productivity to become the world's second-largest economy. There is a way to activate it.

As policymakers seek to raise market expectations and strengthen the country's independence in science and technology amid external uncertainties, the country's highest leadership is seeking new productive capacity to support quality development. We outlined a plan to utilize the

On January 31, President Xi Jinping, who first proposed the term in September, presided over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the party's core leadership, and explained the new productive forces theory.

Mr. Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized the important role of new productive forces in supporting China's high-quality development, and said that science, technology and innovation are core elements for developing new productive forces. he emphasized.

The theory resonates with the country's legislative and political advisers, who are scheduled to convene in Beijing next week for the annual meeting of the country's top legislative and political advisory body.

Pan Jifeng, director of the Institute of Science and Development of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and vice member of the National People's Congress, said the development of new production capacity is an important opportunity to transform traditional sectors and foster the growth of emerging industries.

Xi's latest theory will serve as short- and long-term guidelines for China to strengthen science, technology and innovation in various fields, he said.

Mr. Pan said that the state needs to activate enterprises in promoting innovation, as “only enterprises can serve as the link between innovation and the industrial chain.”

Pan said that at this year's National People's Congress, he will make several proposals on the development of new productive forces, especially on how the country can further optimize policies to promote innovation.

He explained that China needs to strengthen the efficiency of investment in innovation to increase its science and technology independence.

The country spent 3.8 trillion yuan ($428 billion) on research and development in 2022, equivalent to 2.54% of GDP, an increase of 10.1% from the previous year, according to official statistics.

Mr. Pan said that China has limited scope to further strengthen its R&D intensity, but although the ratio of R&D to GDP is limited, it could use funds more effectively to strengthen its own self-reliance. He said there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Xu Ling, vice president of Guangdong Normal University of Science and Technology and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said China needs to strengthen a new workforce to meet the development of new productive forces. .

He said that as new business models continue to emerge, it is imperative to upskill China's workforce and ensure their expertise in digital technology.

Mr. Xu said this year he plans to propose to the CPPCC National Committee that the state launch special efforts to improve the digital expertise of teachers in both vocational education institutions and universities.

“Only by improving the digital expertise of teachers can we ensure that students can serve as the country’s new pillar of productive power,” she said.

He also emphasized the need for policymakers to develop further incentives to encourage more high-quality university graduates to choose manufacturing as an employer.

Enhancing the competitiveness of China's scientific and technological innovation and manufacturing industry has long been emphasized by the president, who participates in annual deliberations with state legislators and political advisors.

Mr. Xi told National People's Deputies in Jiangsu province last year that scientific and technological independence is the key to China building a modern socialist country in all aspects.

He emphasized the need to focus on the real economy in pursuing growth, and said China needs to rebuild its industrial base and strengthen research projects in key technologies and equipment.

Jiang Weidong, deputy member of the National People's Congress and founder of the Wu Zheng Group, said the president's emphasis on developing new productive capacity and high-quality development has increased confidence in private enterprises.

The Shandong manufacturer of motor tricycles and other agricultural vehicles plans to further expand its investment in high-end equipment to provide digital and smart solutions.

Jiang said enterprises must shoulder their due responsibility and expand the promotion of innovation to contribute to the nation's self-reliance efforts.

Zhou Yingfeng, a member of the National People's Congress and an engineer at Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., a machinery manufacturer based in Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, strongly supports Mr. Xi's strategy to strengthen China's manufacturing industry. He said it resonated with him.

“The President rightly pointed out that human resources are a key element for the improvement of manufacturing. There needs to be greater emphasis by relevant authorities to train professionals in this field, both in schools and in companies.” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/26/WS65dcafe1a31082fc043b9296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos