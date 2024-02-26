Gemini is coming to your DMs thanks to an Android update





Google has rolled out a series of Android and app updates in time for MWC. First, we're launching a new way to chat with our own chatbot, Gemini, within Google Messages. There are also a few other small updates to Android Auto, Google Docs, and new intelligent accessibility features for the visually impaired.

If you just want to send a DM to your new best friend Gemini, you won't have to wait long for it to arrive as an update to your Messages app this week, but for now you'll need to sign up for Google's beta testing program to access it. The same access rules apply, so a Google One subscription is not required, at least in this version. Gemini left a lot to be desired as a conversation partner when she tested it with ChatGPT a few weeks ago. Adding a chatbot to your Messaging app is one way she'll make you feel like you're talking to a friend. Gemini in Messages is currently only available in English and in certain markets.

Watch until the end to see who responds to AI jokes with emojis. Image: Google

Android Auto has also received an AI update, allowing you to summarize long texts and chat threads, allowing you to take your eyes off the road while staying informed. It also suggests replies and actions based on context, such as giving you the option to share your estimated time of arrival when a friend asks you when you'll be arriving.

Generative AI is also at the heart of some accessibility feature updates for Lookout and Maps. Lens in the Google Maps app enhances screen readers to help locate businesses and provide relevant information like business hours. Lookout, which identifies objects and signs for visually impaired people, will now use AI to automatically generate descriptions of images, including photos online and those shared in messages. Google says it is rolling this out globally in English.

Honestly this seems really helpful. Image: Google

The last two updates have nothing to do with AI and are just conveniences. Google has made a small change to Android that makes it easier to switch between output devices when using Spotify. This is great. But my favorite new feature is definitely the support for handwritten annotations in Google Docs. An update for Android smartphones and tablets lets you choose from a variety of pen and highlighter colors, allowing you to mark notes on documents with your finger or stylus.

As someone who buys too many magazines and loves taking notes with a stylus, this brings me great joy. It's definitely more useful on larger canvases like the Pixel Tablet. Remember, Google is still working on making the inner screen of his Android tablet and foldable tablets where you can doodle to your heart's content. No AI required.

