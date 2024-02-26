Has progress in CT's advanced manufacturing sector stalled?





As new technologies such as automation, robotics and AI transform global industries, Connecticut's advanced manufacturing workforce and innovation efforts are It is said to be lagging behind other states.

The study, conducted by Ernst & Young in collaboration with CONNSTEP, a manufacturing consultancy in Connecticut, found that the state's critical manufacturing sector is facing fewer jobs and a lack of capital to support the growth of innovative companies. It turned out that It also concludes that without a concerted effort to invest in new technologies and train the next generation of workforce, Connecticut could soon lose much of its advanced manufacturing business to other states and regions. Ta.

[It] It looks like a ticking time bomb to me, Sen. Joan Hartley, D-Waterbury, said at the end of her presentation.

Manufacturing accounts for about 160,000 jobs in Connecticut, with just over a third of those jobs in advanced sectors such as shipbuilding, aerospace and medical devices, the focus of the EY report. And while these jobs make up just 3.1% of the state's workforce, they have a huge impact on the economy.

EY Partner Andrew Phillips, who submitted the report, said that in any state economy, most of the workforce is focused on serving local residents in sectors such as health care, education, government and hospitality. said. Economic growth needs to come from an export industry that can sell to customers outside the state, he said.

These industries are in decline, the report found. In the aerospace and medical device fields, Connecticut's workforce has declined since 2011. More than a third of workers in these fields are now over 55 years old. And it takes seven to eight years to train young people for professional careers in those fields.

Phillips said talent shortages in these two areas are expected over the next 10 years just to maintain current levels of activity.

New advances in manufacturing technology are also putting pressure on small businesses in the supply chain, especially in Connecticut.

[RELATED: Tech is changing Connecticut manufacturing. Can businesses keep up?]

Large Connecticut manufacturers such as General Dynamics Electric Boat, RTX's Pratt & Whitney, and Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky buy a significant portion of their component parts from thousands of supply chain companies in the state. However, many of those components are not very complex to manufacture, Phillips said. .

These are somewhat knowledge-intensive, meaning relatively basic things such as metal products, hardware, parts, screws, bolts, and nuts, as opposed to today's more advanced components such as semiconductors and precision equipment. or less intensive inputs, he said.

That leaves Connecticut's industry vulnerable to competition from producers in other states and regions who can make similar products at lower costs.

Phillips said that without a competitive cost structure and relatively low labor costs, these commoditized products probably won't continue to exist in 10 or 20 years.

CONNSTEP CEO Beatriz Gutierrez said there is a lot of high-tech innovation and research happening in Connecticut. The problem is that many of these innovators end up seeking venture capital investment and building their companies out of state, in places like Massachusetts, New York, and California, where the ecosystem for commercializing new technologies is more established. She said that she would be launching a . Or they simply don't bring those products to market.

According to the report, Connecticut ranks third in the number of patents generated per 1,000 STEM employees. But it ranked 27th on a measure of product innovation, the share of Connecticut companies that introduced new or improved products to the market between 2017 and 2020.

We know there are significant levels of failure with these products, Gutierrez said. Just because you have a patent does not mean you will be successful in commercializing your product.

the next deployment

Still, Gutierrez said she didn't want to just provide a message of doom. He said Connecticut's public and private sectors are making significant investments to develop the state's high-tech industry.

Gutierrez highlighted several programs within her organization: the Department of Economic and Regional Development Office of Manufacturing, the State University System and the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology. She also pointed to FORGE, a nonprofit organization that helps startups commercialize their products for free.

“Connecticut is committed to investing in these areas,” she said.

This legislative session, the Commerce Committee is considering several bills aimed at fostering innovation in the state, including small business tax credits for research and development expenses and the creation of a new Office of Innovation within the DECD.

The committee is also considering the recommendations of a task force assigned to develop plans for a new advanced manufacturing education center in Tunxis, Connecticut.

The group will build a manufacturing talent pipeline with advanced robotics and automation skills by building a robotics lab in Tunxis and establishing a mechatronics program there modeled after Connecticut State University of Asununtak. I would like to strengthen it. They envision the program to not only provide dual credit opportunities for high school students, but also provide internships with a consortium of local manufacturing companies.

The task force reported that it would cost approximately $4 million to complete the lab and $1 million annually to operate the educational program, which serves as many as 48 students annually.

“We're trying to do that by establishing a public-private partnership,” said Mark Burzynski, working group member and Arthur G. We need parts,” he said.

The work group also wants to convert remaining warehouse space at Tunxis' advanced manufacturing facility into a community center where middle school and high school FIRST Robotics teams can collaborate and compete.

Thousands of children are involved in youth robotics. Burzynski said there are 10 high school FIRST robotics teams within 10 miles of Tunxis.robot community center [is]We believe that is the best way to bring targeted students to the program, expose them to the program, and fully engage them in it.

Commerce Co-Chairman Rep. Stephen Meskers (D-Greenwich) expressed support for the private sector's role in developing curriculum and programming at state universities. He says you need someone at the front of the wave to tell you how to ride the wave.

But Meskers acknowledged that securing Connecticut's support could be a bottleneck, especially since the system is facing a significant budget shortfall this year. Meskers said there could be territorial and jurisdictional frictions with allowing private companies access to university systems.

I know it will be difficult as I will be working on breaking down agency walls, but I would like to see what I can do there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ctmirror.org/2024/02/26/ct-manufacturing-jobs-sector/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos