



Do leading healthcare companies and emerging technologies deserve an award? [+] (Photo by Fraser Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Star-studded awards ceremonies, with their glittering costumes and throngs of paparazzi, may feel alien to the worlds of health policy and technological innovation, but in my field they feature Hollywood-style drama around them. There are several storylines.

With the red carpet in mind, we've put together a list of current trends to watch and awards-style accolades for major companies in the healthcare space. Grab your popcorn and enjoy!

Best Actor Award: AI

Artificial intelligence is appearing more frequently in the medical community than Oppenheimer's cast at the Oscars. We see exciting clinical implementations aimed at improving diagnostics, increasing clinic efficiency with AI-powered note taking, and an enthusiastic response from investors supporting next-generation AI capabilities. I went to

AI has quickly moved from a nice-to-have technology to a top priority for all health technology R&D teams. Bill Gates has repeatedly talked about the potential for AI to save millions of lives and fundamentally change the world on a level comparable to the advent of the Internet itself.

Like any good drama, AI stories involve suspense and intrigue. The White House has issued preliminary guidelines on how to regulate nascent technologies that are evolving faster than most lawmakers can understand. Some in the technology community worry that regulation will weaken the impact of AI, but for now those concerns remain largely speculative.

There is no doubt that AI will dominate the spotlight for the rest of 2024.

Best Supporting Actor: Nurse

The U.S. health care system faces a potentially severe physician shortage and an imminent crisis that could seriously reduce the quality of health care in this country.

Our physicians require support from other health care providers and surrounding staff, and nurses are uniquely positioned to shoulder some of the clinical burden. By practicing at the highest level of certification, NPs can help with tasks such as writing prescriptions and seeing patients in a primary care capacity.

In addition to assisting physicians, the expanded role of NPs will also benefit patients who may have longer doctor visits. Have any of us ever tried to see a doctor for persistent but non-life-threatening symptoms only to be told that the next appointment is six weeks away? NPs can triage those types of appointments and quickly see patients who don't require major interventions like surgery. Like Ryan Gosling's Barbie doll Ken, NPs are doctors' trusted companions.

Most likely to hit Rotten Tomatoes: Prior permission

There is nothing strange about the pre-approval process. This process requires your health care provider to explain to your insurance company why they ordered a test, procedure, or medication. In a 2021 survey, one-third of physicians said that prior authorization directly led to serious adverse events for patients because it caused delays in treatment.

The federal and state governments have proposed changes to streamline prior authorization, but gaps remain and patients can be forced to wait for treatment. For example, some state-level proposals do not include rules specifically to avoid prior authorization requirements for drug prescriptions.

These state legislators should consider a Texas law known as the Gold Card law. Under this rule, doctors who receive approval for prescriptions and services 90% of the time can permanently bypass the prior authorization process, which has been proven to speed patient care. However, there remains very little positive progress in prior authorization reform nationally.

Notable mentions

You can't leave the program without mentioning some of the rising stars in the healthcare field. For example, the pace of innovation, especially in drug development, is so fast that new treatments may take time to be properly evaluated in the market.

GLP-1 therapy by Wegovy, Ozempic and colleagues has made a shocking debut as a new treatment for diabetes and weight loss. Its popularity, effectiveness, and affordability led to an 8.4% increase in employer-paid pharmacy benefit costs in 2023, while large developers like Eli Lilly With Novo joining Nordisk, competition will continue to intensify.

We've also seen new drugs emerge for everyday conditions like the flu. Given the uproar caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and increased awareness of flu-like symptoms, highly effective, single-dose flu medications are becoming ubiquitous and easily available. It seems like it should be. Although influenza drugs have been on the market for several years, they have yet to make the same advances as Lily Gladstone.

Now that the music is starting to chase me off stage, I would like to congratulate my award show winners and toast to another exciting year in the healthcare field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joeharpaz/2024/02/26/presenting-the-2024-oscars-of-healthcare-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos