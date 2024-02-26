Metas and other businesses; Reddit for Google, Set, Go!





Ad dependence

Businesses that rely on advertising seem risky these days. Publishers and broadcasters have sought to diversify away from advertising.

On the other hand, the ad-supported model wasn't so bad for Google and Facebook.

Still, even for Facebook, relying on ad revenue means relying on fickle advertisers.

This leads to an investor report from New Street Research, a technology and media stock research firm. In it, analysts expect Meta to earn $4.1 billion from other revenue across its family of apps in 2025. The market consensus is $1.4 billion, so we see significant upside for New Street.

One tailwind is the WhatsApps suite of business services. Analysts also expect the adoption of Meta Verified, which authenticates businesses and increases discoverability on the platform. Verified also promises customer support, which is more valuable than you might think, as support for Metas' general accounts has dried up.

But don't get it twisted. New Street is also bullish on the prospects for Metas advertising with Advantage+ (an AI-based advertising product), Reels, and generative AI advertising tools.

Metas' other revenue will be 1% to 2% of its total, even under New Street's bullish forecast. It's not easy to outpace advertising growth.

Google and Reddit partnership

Last week, many failed to illustrate the depth of Reddit and Google's partnership across Google's cloud, machine learning software, search and advertising products.

Google pays $60 million a year. As Google Vice President Rajan Patel notes in a blog post, Google has access to an incredibly wide range of real human conversations on his Reddit to help train generative AI systems. The main focus was on reports that this would happen.

Reddit also has access to Google's Vertex AI enterprise service, which powers search and other features on the platform. In other words, Google is embedding a machine learning solution within Reddit search.

Google also secures its own access to the Reddit Data API.

According to the Reddits post, it was pioneering a new way to display Reddit content across Google products by providing programmatic access to constantly evolving new and dynamic content on the platform.

AdExchanger recently detailed the trend of sky bridge partnerships between walled gardens. This often results in incremental and incremental benefits. These skybridges are not equivalent. Similar to Google and Reddit (or Google and Pinterest, or Google and Roku, or Google and Instacart, you get the idea), one side gets a lot of cash and Google extracts a ton of value.

(Shop) Aiming for the stars

You've been warned: The next wave of TikTok stars are here to sell you something, Business Insider reports.

Despite the lack of interest in Shop products in the U.S., TikTok remains steadfast in its ambitions to become an e-commerce hub.

TikToks' latest initiative is an in-house team called Star Creators focused on finding and developing influencers with a knack for driving sales.

TikTok is hiring for several roles within the group, including a team leader who will be responsible for identifying shop creators who are good at stocking fashion items.

The benefits of becoming a so-called shop star are what everyone expects. They can mediate introductions between creators and brands, facilitate commissions from shopping videos, and in some cases receive information on top-selling products.

This talent development program could finally give TikTok Shop the boost it needs.

One content creator told BI that when she recently visited one of TikTok's offices, the company was promoting the company as a new type of influencer with an inspiring product, different from comedy personalities and dance stars. He said he talked about promoting shop creators.

But wait, there's more!

In a great signal for creators, YouTube star Marques Brownlee has added a corporate appearance to accessories company Ridge. [Fortune]

As the streaming wars enter a new era, CTV providers are appealing to small businesses for their ad spend. [Digiday]

Amazon is entering the TV upfront race. [Deadline]

Netflix's advertising tier is still missing popular movies and shows. [Variety]

AI tools like Google Gemini are tailored to the culture wars. [NY Mag]

You have been hired!

Independent advertising agency The Shipyard has hired Nigel Kerr as chief strategy officer. [release]

