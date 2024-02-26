Highlights of MWC 2024: Innovation beyond the AI ​​boom





New Delhi: Mobile World Congress 2024 will announce a number of pioneering technology advances, each offering a unique perspective on innovation for the evolving consumer landscape. Fueled by the ChatGPT craze that started in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) shows no signs of slowing down and is being implemented in countless devices and apps. In fact, brands are not shying away from introducing a wide range of new technologies beyond AI, many of which could soon have real-world use cases.

Google puts generative AI in cars

On Monday, Google announced a number of upcoming generative AI initiatives. A key feature is the integration of Gemini AI models into Android Auto to provide a variety of practical tasks. This includes not only generating automatic responses and suggesting actions to minimize driver distraction, but also summarizing long texts received and allowing users to send messages while driving. This includes reading out loud.

HMD Barbie Foldable Mobile Phone

HMD Global is shifting its focus away from Nokia after years of working to revive the iconic Finnish brand, but nostalgia still has its place. At MWC 2024, HMD Global announced a partnership with Mattel, the creator of Barbie doll. The collaboration will produce Barbie's signature pink retro flip feature phone, which will be sold to consumers as a tool for digital detox.

Honors AI eye tracking smartphone

The Honor Magic 6 Pro may look like an ordinary smartphone, but it boasts AI-powered “eye tracking” that the former Huawei subsidiary claims. Utilizing advanced algorithms and an always-on camera, the device can track eye movements and launch apps, and is expected to become a pioneering user interface in the coming decades. . However, despite being listed on Honor's India website, it is unclear whether this smartphone will be launched in India.

Lenovo transparent laptop display

Lenovo's ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop boasts a 17-inch screen with up to 55% transparency at the touch of a button. This transformation makes the laptop's display resemble screens often seen in his science fiction movies. Lenovo claimed that the practical use of such laptops will increase realism as artists sketch designs and layouts. However, the launch of the device may still be a long way off.

Motorola's bendable smartphone

Motorola showed off an adaptive display concept previewed in October 2023. This technology provides a display that can be bent to function as a standard smartphone or as a wrist-worn smartwatch. Although still in its early stages, this highlights the potential for brands to innovate even when it comes to the largely stagnant smartphone form factor. The company also showcased a rollable display device that turns a compact smartphone into a tablet, promising an exciting future for mobile devices.

samsung galaxy ring

Samsung's Galaxy Ring offered a glimpse into the future of wearable hardware and a vision of health devices expanding beyond just smartwatches. Those who prefer analog style accessories can wear a chronograph or a harmless ring that doubles as a fashion statement. The Galaxy Ring concept is expected to be available to users later this year. It incorporates a health model developed by the University of Georgia to provide users with a comprehensive “vitality score.”

Xiaomis Leica camera smartphone

Xiaomi, which was India's leading smartphone brand for five consecutive years till last year, has announced its latest innovation in collaboration with German camera veteran Leica. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone features a 1-inch image sensor and variable aperture lens, which was once reserved for compact cameras. This advancement brings smartphone photography one step closer to rivaling traditional cameras once again.

Published: February 26, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

