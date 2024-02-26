Microsoft invests in Europe's Mistral AI to expand beyond OpenAI





Microsoft on Monday announced a new partnership with French startup Mistral AI Europe, giving it an answer to ChatGPT maker OpenAI as the US tech giant looks to expand its footprint in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry. Ta.

Microsoft said in a statement that it is investing 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the 10-month-old business, which aims to develop “new commercial opportunities” and expand into global markets, but plans to expand further. Financial details were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Mistral's large-scale language models (LLMs), the technology behind its generative AI products, will be available on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, making it the second company to host the company's LLMs on the platform after OpenAI. This will be our second company.

Microsoft will also expand the startup's access to new customers by rolling out its ChatGPT-style multilingual conversational assistant, Le Chat, or Cat.

The Mistral AI logo will appear on your phone screen.

Anadolu | Getty Images

Microsoft President Brad Smith said Monday that the partnership is an “important” signal that the company supports European technology.

“This is one of the most important days for Microsoft in terms of technology support for Europe,” Smith told CNBC's Karen Tso at the Mobile World Congress technology conference in Barcelona, ​​Spain. I feel this from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

“We have agreed in principle to a long-term partnership with Mistral AI that will allow them to train and deploy next-generation models of AI on our AI data center, our infrastructure. “It will be effective immediately,” he added.

Increasing scrutiny

This comes as Microsoft faces pressure from EU antitrust regulators over a reported $13 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI. Asked whether the investment was an effort to allay competition concerns, Smith said the company is focused on offering a diverse range of products.

“It's important to show that this is not just about Microsoft technology, and it's not just about American products. This will be a driver of technology, innovation and growth in Europe as well.”

Mr Smith said the investment in Mistral AI would also provide dedicated funding for research and development, including AI models for public sector services in Europe.

“I think Europe wants, needs and deserves a wide range of services,” Smith said.

Earlier, Spanish telecoms giant Telefnica signed a deal to integrate Microsoft's Azure AI Studio into its digital ecosystem Kernel, allowing staff to interpret data using generative AI language models. announced that it had been concluded.

Rival tech giants like Google and Amazon are also ramping up their investments in AI amid growing enthusiasm for the emerging technology. Global markets hit record highs last week on the back of strong performance from AI chip maker Nvidia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/26/microsoft-invests-in-europes-mistral-ai-to-expand-beyond-openai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos