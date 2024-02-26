New free Chromecast with Google TV update finally adds better headphone support





As we reported in January, Google TV is set to get an update that provides better wireless headphone support with easy switching and faster pairing. And now, the promised update has arrived in the latest system update for Chromecast with Google TV (4K).

The update comes two years after it was first announced and brings fast pairing of compatible headphones (including many of the best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds, including products from Sony and more) to Chromecast. It is currently being rolled out along with the regular collection. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Once installed, you will see the new features working automatically.

How to get Chromecast with Google TV (4K) updates

Updates are automatically deployed to your hardware, but if you don't see new features,[設定]>[システム]>[バージョン情報]>[システム アップデート]You can check it manually by going to . The update is 169 MB, so it should download fairly quickly if you have a stable internet connection.

The benefits of fast pairing are very obvious as it speeds up the pairing process between your headphones and your TV. When you open the case of a compatible headphone, such as the Pixel Buds Pro, you'll see a pop-up in the top-right corner of the screen indicating that the headphones are ready for use. If you select this,[接続]The screen will appear and switch to that audio output.

The new audio switcher could be very useful, as it solves a minor but annoying problem where simply switching between different audio outputs meant navigating through apparently endless configuration screens. This has been deprecated and replaced with a new audio output tile alongside Screensaver, Wi-Fi, Accessibility, and Bluetooth. The tile displays your currently selected audio device, such as your TV speakers, soundbar, or headphones.

Now that switching to headphones is no longer a hassle, many people use this option if they want to watch something without waking up their family, or if they want to hear better when the house is noisy. You may notice that the best noise canceling headphones or the best noise canceling earbuds.

This new feature is also coming to Google TV. The new audio switcher feature was demonstrated on the TCL QM8 TV at the CES trade show, and should also be included in the new Google TV when it launches this year.

