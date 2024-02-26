Google hopes to fix Gemini historical image diversity issue within weeks





DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis says he expects Google will soon be able to “unpause” the portrait features of its multimodal generative AI tool Gemini. The ability to respond to human image prompts should be back online in the “coming weeks,” he said today.

Google announced last week that the tool was producing images that were historically inconsistent, such as depicting America's Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than just white men, after users pointed out that the tool produced Gemini images. The function has been temporarily suspended.

Hassabis answered questions about product snafus during an on-stage interview at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

When asked by the host, Wired reporter Stephen Levy, to explain what went wrong with the image generation function, Hassabis declined to provide a detailed technical explanation. Instead, he suggested that the problem stems from Google's failure to identify instances where users are essentially looking for what he described as a “universal depiction.” He also said the example shows “the nuances that come with advanced AI.”

“This is an area that we're all working on. For example, if you typed in a prompt that said, 'Give me a photo of a person walking their dog or a nurse at a hospital,' then obviously some kind of ' A universal depiction is required. 'Especially if you think about it as Google, we serve over 200 countries, countries all over the world, so we need to understand where our users are coming from, what their backgrounds are, I don't know what kind of situation you are in. So you want to show a very universal range of possibilities there. ”

Hassabis said the problem ultimately lies in the Gemini people's “well-intentioned function” of promoting diversity in image output being applied “too blatantly across the board.”

He added that prompts requesting content about historical figures “naturally” should have a “much narrower distribution of returns,” hinting at how Gemini might approach character prompts in the future. .

“Of course, we value historical accuracy, so we've kept that feature offline while we fix it, but we hope to bring it back online very soon next time.” Weeks, then weeks.”

When asked a follow-up question about how to prevent the misuse of generative AI tools by bad actors, such as authoritarian regimes seeking to spread propaganda, Hassabis did not have an easy answer. He suggested the issue was “very complex” and would likely require the mobilization and response of society as a whole to determine and enforce restrictions.

“There needs to be some really important research and discussion that involves not only technology companies but also civil society and governments,” he said. “This is a social and technical problem that affects everyone, and it needs to be discussed by everyone. What value do we want these systems to have? What does that represent? You're talking about someone with malicious intent accessing the same technology, and using them for harmful purposes not intended by the creators of those systems. How do we prevent it from being reused?”

Touching on the challenges of open source general-purpose AI models, which Google also offers, he added: “Customers want to use open source systems that they have complete control over…but the question is how do you ensure that users can use them? Isn't it harmful to use it downstream because it's becoming more and more powerful?

“Today, I don't think that's a problem because the system is still in a relatively early stage. But if you look out three, four, five years and have the ability to plan and be active in the world and solve problems, I think society has to think seriously about these issues once we start talking about next-generation systems that can solve our goals. What will happen if this becomes widespread, and bad actors from individuals to rogue states take advantage of them as well? There is a possibility.”

During the interview, Hassabis was also asked about his thoughts on AI devices and where the mobile market is heading as generative AI continues to drive new developments here. He predicts that there will be a wave of “next-generation smart assistants” that will be useful in people's daily lives, rather than “gimmicky” ones like the previous generation of AI assistants, and he predicts that there will be a wave of “next-generation smart assistants” that will be useful in people's daily lives. He suggested that it might even change the shape of the hardware.

“I think it also raises the question of what type of device is appropriate,” he suggested. “But in five years or more, will the mobile phone really be the perfect form factor? In order for AI systems to actually be a little more situationally aware of the user's situation and be even more helpful in their daily lives, they will need glasses or other devices. Things might be needed. So I think all sorts of amazing things will be invented.”

