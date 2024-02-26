



Shortly after her second DJ class at the Rimon School of Music's new Petah Tikva campus, when Ulpanit Amit Yeshurun's new DJ students were asked to prepare a mini-mix to present in front of the class, she We felt a little confused. Nervous.

“It was very stressful the first time I presented a mini-mix that I had produced, a song that I really loved,” said one of Ulpanit's 20 ninth-graders who are taking part in a new DJ class as part of this year's music major. One person, Liraz Menagen, looks back. Year.

“I didn't know what to expect or what[the other students]would think. But when I see them liking what I'm doing and having fun, it makes it fun. I started to feel that when people like your work, it's really great. It really allows you to express yourself and be Liraz.

“When we first announced Mini Max, it was scary, but then I pressed play and it felt so freeing,” added Taher Araf.

Connection between the prestigious Conservatory of Music, the largest independent vocational school known for its advanced studies in jazz, R&B, bebop, rock and pop music, and Ulpanit Amit Yeshurun, which offers a wide range of curriculum under the guidance of Principal Mewasseret Jacobs Religion The study of art and science along with science began a year ago when Jacobs visited Limón School as part of an educational tour organized by the City of Petak-Cifka.

“When the Ulpanit management team visited the Limon School, we learned about the various courses offered there and thought that studying there would complement and enrich our studies.” Jacobs said, noting that Ulpanite's curriculum includes music studies for students in grades 7 through 12. As part of their electives and majors, the girls learn to sing, play instruments, compose, and sing in a choir.

“For us, this was an opportunity to enrich the music studies at Ulpanit and introduce the girls to areas of music that are not in our studies. It gives you the opportunity to be a high-level professional teacher. ”

She said she considers the possibility for girls to experience this different side of music a “gift.”

Ulpanit partners with prestigious music school to offer DJ course

Ulpanit Amit Yeshurun ​​currently offers two DJ classes and a musical theater class with 10 students in collaboration with the Rimon Music School.

Ulpanit has a variety of learning tracks, and its goal is to develop confident students who can confidently express themselves in all areas of life, Jacobs said. This includes the areas of leadership, academic excellence, social activities, and the expression of creative and artistic power through music.

In working with Limón Schools to build the curriculum, they discussed the value and limitations of Ulpanit as a religious educational institution and chose teachers from Limón who were familiar with religious communities and the boundaries within which religions operate, Jacobs said. said.

“For us, cooperation with institutions and organizations other than Ulpanit is the most natural and necessary thing,” she said. “Ulpanit operates in a wide world, our students are exposed to it, and collaborations done in a responsible and good way are celebrated. Medical students also come to hospitals, and software engineering students visits high-tech companies. In the case of the Rimon School, we started at a time of division and polarization in Israeli society, and we saw this precisely as an opportunity for intimacy and connection.”

She says students construct their identities, religious and otherwise, by encountering dilemmas and choices, and that all art classes, including drama, graphic design, and fine arts, explore these. He said he was facing a problem.

“In our experience, their choices actually strengthen their religious identity and give them new avenues for expression and creation,” she said. “Innovation and technology have not replaced the depth of religious identity, they have added new clothing to it. I trust in the values ​​I learn from my family so that I can make decisions with strength and knowledge, not out of hiding.”

“Just because we are religious doesn't mean we can't be interested in DJing and other things. It's just another experience we live with,” said Shira, a student at Ulpanit. Gilady said.

Loni Correll, Vice President of Marketing Development and Director of Foreign Study Programs at Limon School, said the course will be offered as part of the Limon Youth Center in the Cultural Hall, in a dedicated classroom equipped with innovative DJ equipment, including a turntable station. It was said that it would be held. and production software. The specialized content of the courses designed for young people is virtually the same as the Limon School's professional learning program for graduate musicians, she said, and will prepare them to work as DJs in the field just like the pros. said.

“This course…gives Ulpanit girls technical control of recording platforms, the tools to create playlists and get in front of an audience, so that by the end of the course they will You can lead music at parties and schools.’ No mitzvah events or any kind of events,” she said. In a profession that has traditionally been predominantly male, there is a growing trend for more women to become DJs. “Everyone has the right to commemorate their important events through music. Therefore, women, men, girls and boys from the religious and ultra-Orthodox fields are also the audience that Limón trains today and in the future he will be happy to I plan on doing more training.”

Ulpanit student Adi Shaham said that in addition to the technical knowledge gained from the course, she and other students are also gaining confidence and leadership skills while learning how to manage an audience with music.

“I never thought I would have to do so many things at once, but with practice I am getting better every day,” said Shaham, whose brother, a DJ, encouraged him to sign up for the class. said. “Our generation is very technology-oriented, so even though the technology is different, the technical aspects of the program were not that difficult. I think so, but it's not true.

Ulpanit as a religious education really opens up to us many possibilities outside of the religious context and gives us values ​​that integrate us into Israeli society. I think music is one of the main things in the world that connects people…Music can really bridge so many things. ”

