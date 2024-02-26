



After discontinuing the artificial intelligence image generation tool on Thursday following a series of controversies, Google plans to bring it back soon, according to Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

Earlier this month, Google introduced an image generator through its main AI model suite, Gemini. This tool allows users to create images by typing prompts. Over the past week, users have discovered historical inaccuracies and questionable answers that have spread widely on social media.

“We have taken this feature offline while we fix it,” Hassabis said Monday during a panel discussion at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona. “We hope to have it back online soon in the coming weeks.” He added that the product “didn't work as we intended.”

The controversy comes on the heels of a high-profile rebranding that Google announced this month that changed the name of its chatbot and rolled out new apps and new subscription options. The chatbot and assistant, formerly known as Bard, his ChatGPT's main competitor from OpenAI, is now called Gemini, and is a set of AI models and assistants that power the chatbot. Same name.

Here are some examples of what went wrong.

According to a screenshot on social media platform It is said that he was

When asked for “historically accurate depictions of medieval British kings,” the model produced another set of racially diverse images that included statues of female rulers, according to the screenshot. Users reported getting similar results when they asked for images of the U.S. Founding Fathers, an 18th-century French king, a German couple from the 1800s, and more. Users reported that the model displayed an image of an Asian man in response to a question about Google's own founder.

“The Gemini debacle showed how AI ethics is not being applied with the necessary nuanced expertise,” said Hugging Face's chief ethics scientist and former co-leader of Google's AI Ethics group. Margaret Mitchell wrote about X. We need people who are good at creating roadmaps that take into account foreseeable uses. ”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also bears some of the blame. Pichai highlighted the company's AI efforts during the company's latest earnings call, saying it hopes to eventually offer AI agents that can perform more tasks on behalf of users, including within Google search. . “Many executions await us,” he said at the time.

Last year, Pichai was criticized by some employees for the company's botched and “rushed” rollout of Bard following ChatGPT's viral spread.

In addition to Pichai, leaders at companies like Microsoft and Amazon have emphasized their commitment to building AI agents as productivity tools.

Recent issues with Gemini have reignited debate within the AI ​​industry, with some groups calling Gemini “woke” or left-leaning, and others calling the company a proper form of They argued that they were not investing enough in AI ethics. Google came under fire in 2020 and 2021 for firing the co-leaders of its AI ethics group and then reorganizing the group's structure after they published research papers criticizing certain risks in AI models.

The controversy is not limited to Gemini's image generator. On Sunday, a text-based user query asking Gemini's chatbot whether meme tweets of Adolf Hitler and Elon Musk are having a major negative impact on society went viral.

Gemini answered, “It's hard to say with certainty who has had a greater negative impact on society, Elon Musk or Hitler, because both have had a more significant negative impact on society in different ways.” “Elon Musk's tweets have been criticized as insensitive, harmful and misleading.” The model later added, “Meanwhile, Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions of people during World War II. ” he added.

In a statement Wednesday, Google said it was working on a fix for Gemini's image generation issue and acknowledged that the tool had “missed the mark.” The next day, the company announced that it would immediately “pause the generation of human images” and “re-release an improved version soon.”

Google is investing heavily to push its AI work into the realm of AI assistants or agents. AI assistant or agent is often used to describe tools ranging from chatbots to coding assistants and other productivity tools.

Ultimately, AI agents can scan calendars to ensure there are no conflicts, book trips and activities, buy gifts for loved ones, or perform specific duties such as outbound sales. Now you can schedule group hangouts. Currently, tools are primarily limited to tasks such as summarizing, generating to-do lists, and assisting with writing code.

Google's Gemini changes are the first step toward “building a true AI assistant,” Sissy Xiao, Google's vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and Bird, told reporters on a conference call earlier this month. Told.

