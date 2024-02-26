Making lab automation work: Considerations for success





Dave Walsha, Sales Manager at Drive Systems Supplier EMS, explores some of the key points to consider for successful implementation of the latest automation technology.

Laboratory automation is transforming medical research with the potential to increase productivity by up to 90% while reducing cost per specimen.

Finding new compounds for new medicines and materials has traditionally not been an easy process. It can take many hours of complex synthetic steps, analysis, and trial and error to form the desired compound.

But the rise of autonomous laboratories could change the way these novel compounds are discovered and manufactured. His 2023 paper published in Nature featured his theA-Lab, an autonomous laboratory that can design, run, and interpret its own experiments to create compounds of interest. This is all thanks to a combination of artificial intelligence, access to historical documentary data, and advanced robotics.

Labs looking to replicate A-Lab and take advantage of the benefits of automated systems may eagerly consider that option. However, there are some important points that both lab managers and equipment designers should consider before implementing automation.

Functionality and flexibility

First, let's think about what we need to automate and why we need to automate it. Is the goal to free up a senior scientist's valuable time, or is he to increase the throughput and accuracy of one procedure?

Determining this goal will help determine your level of autonomy. For example, semi-automated processes are often suitable for laboratories looking to improve individual steps in an method. These are usually simple repetitive tasks such as dispensing and mixing liquids.

Another factor to consider is how well automation technology adapts to new methodologies. In the scientific world, progress can occur unexpectedly and rapidly. For businesses to keep up, technology must be adaptable as well.

Choosing a system with a modular design allows you to add systems and features seamlessly. Alternatively, reprogrammable robots with user-friendly interfaces can facilitate systems that are agile enough to switch between different workstations.

traceability

Documentation of the entire process is essential to comply with relevant organizations and maintain industry certifications. To ensure accurate and accurate results, the methodology must be strictly followed.

Therefore, it is important that the system can communicate with other devices to share and record procedural and analytical data. Integration with a laboratory information management system (LIMS) allows collating all this data in one place, simplifying the workflow for reporting to scientists.

Equipment design

The demands on laboratory automation systems can be very high. High-throughput laboratories may analyze thousands of samples per day. Therefore, it is essential that the system is designed to facilitate continuous operation over long periods of time. Reliability is essential. Repeated system failures or hardware malfunctions cause downtime, increase costs, and disrupt critical projects.

It may be advantageous to work with experienced suppliers in the medical technology industry. A deep understanding of the high demands of this field means that experienced designers can avoid common pitfalls and ensure that your systems are always up to date.

Consider the robotics of automation systems as an example. The moving arms, grippers, centrifuges, and conveyor belts commonly found in automated laboratories are all driven by one or more types of DC motors. But with hundreds of DC motors on the market, all with different performance, dynamics, size, lifespan, and torque, how do you choose the right one?

It is helpful to consult an expert regarding the provision of DC motors for medical technology applications. For example, EMS has supplied her DC motors to a variety of projects, from prosthetics and medical imaging technology to laboratory equipment and mobility aids. And thanks to our partnerships with manufacturers such as FAULHABER, we have the product catalog you need to provide solutions for your applications.

Advanced artificial intelligence and robotic technologies offer the potential for unprecedented scientific and medical discoveries. And as innovations in medicine and materials science continue, the role of laboratory automation will become even more important. System designers, with the support of experienced suppliers, can greatly contribute to the success of these automation solutions.

