Google Gemini integration in Messages is now official





Summary Google Messages is integrating the Gemini AI chatbot for English users, rolling out gradually this week. Users can chat with Gemini to create responses and plan events within the Messages app. Please note: Gemini chat is not end-to-end encrypted, so avoid sharing sensitive information.

We've known for some time that Google Messages will feature some form of AI functionality. Since the beginning of this year, we've seen multiple reports of Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) integrating with Google Messages. This particular feature addition is now official, with Google announcing Gemini (beta) for Google Messages as part of his multi-layered MWC 2024 announcement.

Google says the feature is only available in English and is currently limited to “select markets” with a gradual rollout starting this week. Google said in an announcement that its AI chatbot will be available in French in addition to English for users in Canada. There is no specific list of regions where this feature will appear, but people in the US and Canada should be listed first. Device-based restrictions may apply to the addition of this new feature due to Google's detailed rules.

In the company's own words, by integrating Gemini AI into Google Messages, users can come up with clever responses, plan future events, or “just have fun conversations without leaving the Messages app.” ” You will be able to do it. Curiously, there is no mention of image generation, but image generation has been partially suspended in Gemini at this time due to problems generating accurate images of people, especially in historical contexts. Recent leaks regarding message integration also revealed aspects such as image identification, which may remain.

Users will be able to chat with Gemini in a separate Google Messages conversation that will not be end-to-end encrypted. Google makes this clear in the fine print, encouraging users not to share personal or sensitive information with AI chatbots. Useful for recognizing a photo or generating a short poem with her 1-2 lines to impress your opponent. But given the recent controversy surrounding image generation, we wouldn't be surprised if Google decided to tread more carefully when it comes to Gemini integration into Messages.

We've known about Google's AI ambitions for its Android messaging app since at least March of last year. Meanwhile, leaks from multiple reliable sources have detailed some of what may be included in the future, including extensions.

