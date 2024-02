Infersens presents first commercial solution at World Water Technology Innovation Summit

Cambridge-based Infersens has launched Cortense®, the first commercially available solution to transform Legionella risk management and dramatically reduce water waste.

Legionella bacteria can grow in stagnant water systems and pose a serious risk to human health, so they must be prevented to prevent harmful disease outbreaks. However, traditional methods such as faucet flushing and manual temperature checks are resource-intensive, unreliable, and prone to human error.

Cortense is a solution that accurately monitors both flow and temperature, while also contributing to sustainable practices that reduce emissions and conserve natural resources (including water).

Innovative water monitoring solution won two innovation awards last year [2023] – Utilizes proprietary battery-powered tinyML sensing technology to solve power and performance issues impacting alternative systems.

Small wireless devices can be easily installed in water pipes anywhere in a building. Once installed, it will provide real-time coverage of flow rates and temperatures within the water system. Data is collected and recorded on a centralized dashboard, giving operators easy access to information 24/7.

Cortense allows property owners, facility managers, and sustainability leaders to efficiently monitor Legionella risk factors, allocate resources effectively, and reduce water waste.

The product launch follows seven years of research and use case development in public and commercial facilities across the UK. This coincides with today's funding announcement by Wave, a national water retailer. Wave used Cortense in his two-year, 1,000-device deployment project to automate and optimize Legionella risk monitoring tasks, support regulatory compliance, improve resource efficiency, and reduce water waste. I am. .

Cortense is a cost-effective solution available through a subscription service. When installed by a professional team, you will benefit from day one.

Jana Voigt, CEO of Infersens, said: “The first round of funding allowed us to complete development and pilot the technology. The launch of this first solution will enable more companies to commercially trial the product, as we did with Wave. We couldn't be more excited to transform legionella risk management and directly contribute to reducing water waste.

Launched at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit, Infersens is aimed at water professionals, regulators, sustainability leaders, and technologists interested in water efficiency technologies and wanting to learn more about climate-resilient water solutions. We aim to collaborate with major companies.

Owners and operators of public and commercial real estate can contact Infersens for a demonstration of Cortense.

