20 ways marketing and technology teams can work together for success

As technology plays an ever-increasing role in every aspect of business, departments, especially marketing and communications, can benefit significantly from having more interaction with technology teams and engaging in cross-functional initiatives. Audience targeting and outreach efforts have become important. Become more analytical.

When a company's marketing and technology teams work together, they can reach, educate, and retain a much broader customer base, significantly increasing overall revenue. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share impactful collaboration strategies for marketing and technology teams that lead to real, measurable ROI.

1. Development and improvement of customer data platform

A synergistic effort where marketing and technology teams can significantly collaborate is the development and refinement of sophisticated customer data platforms. By combining the technical team's expertise in data management and analytics with the marketing team's insights into customer behavior and preferences, CDPs can provide a powerful, unified view of customer interactions across multiple channels. – Miguel Llorca, Torrent Group

2. Build a metrics-driven lead generation culture

Marketing teams spend millions of dollars each year experimenting with different lead generation techniques. Maximizing ROI requires the ability to create strong information systems with clear funnel analysis. The technology team can help implement both the information systems and automated reporting needed to help the marketing team build a metrics-based culture that maximizes her ROI. – Ali Khan, Bridgeline Digital

3. Prioritize marketing based on customer feedback

It’s essential that your marketing and communications teams collaborate with your technology team. Your technical team may know what works and what doesn't based on customer feedback. Technology teams work with marketing and communications teams to not only promote new and existing features that are popular with customers, but also to support supplementary efforts to enhance features that users are not finding useful. You can do it. – Christian Wiklund, Unit Q

4. Share the reason behind your product

One key initiative is product-based storytelling. The technical team has more knowledge about customer problems and how to solve them. When marketing and technical teams work more closely together through storytelling and sharing the human side of why the technical team is doing what they do with the product, product management decisions become better. It will be more powerful and more meaningful to your customers. – Praerit Garg, Smartsheet

5. Explain the innovation process

One path to growth is to account for innovation. Today's companies are putting together innovative solutions for their customers. The marketing department promotes the benefits of the new solution through advertising and materials. However, they rarely focus on the innovation, technical team skills, and thought processes that went into creating the product. Get your customers excited about your company's next innovation. – Sean Barker, cloudEQ

6. Company website optimization

Marketing is now at least 75% a digital function. Non-technical skills are still needed, such as design and copy editing, but a high-performing marketing team will be well versed in SEO and his SEM, pay-per-click advertising, the social media landscape, online reputation management, and more. An obvious opportunity for a partnership between marketing and technology teams is business websites. – Aasim Saied, Amenity Health

7. Collaborate on user testing

A valuable way marketing and technical teams can collaborate is through user testing and feedback-based improvements. For example, marketing and communications staff can test new software integrations, features, and business site features before they are made available to users. Having a line of communication between the technical team and the customer front is an efficient means of ensuring high quality deliverables. – Steve Gickling, Calendar

8. Coordinate pre-launch activities

Many development teams believe that a project is complete once it passes quality control. In reality, there are several more steps required before release, from demos to support, training, sales enablement, and marketing communications. Closer coordination and collaboration between development, sales, and marketing teams throughout the lifecycle results in stronger, more successful launches. – Josh Dunham, Reveel

9. Drive data-driven personalization

Collaborating on data-driven personalization is key. By leveraging technology insights, marketing can precisely tailor outreach. Aligning customer data analysis with creative strategy enhances targeting and ensures campaigns that are impactful and resonant. – Mohit Gupta, Damco Solutions

10. Thoroughly research marketers about new products.

We recommend involving marketing and communications teams in technology projects early on. Involve participants in pre-project brainstorming to ensure a clear understanding of needs. Involve them in project meetings so they have a clear view of direction and expectations. Finally, include them in your test group so they can be the first to see the impact of the new technology. – Robert Martin, Oil City Iron Works, Inc.

11. Ensure product-market fit

When the technology team comes up with a new feature or product, the marketing team needs to be there to determine if it's the right market fit. Similarly, marketers need to share the insights they collect and customer pain points with their technology teams. This allows for an optimal product development roadmap. This requires open lines of communication between these departments. – Ivan Guzenko, SmartyAds Inc.

12. Create an integrated customer journey map

Although marketing and technology teams often don't work closely together, they can work together to develop an integrated portal for customer journey mapping. Mapping the entire customer journey from initial awareness to post-purchase support can provide your organization with critical data that helps your team understand customer behavior and preferences. – Phil Portman, Text Drip

13. Refine your data analysis process

Marketing and technology teams excel when working together to develop and refine data analysis processes. Power your targeting strategies, fine-tune your outreach efforts, and drive a data-driven approach to decision-making by integrating marketing insights and advanced analytics. This partnership ensures that marketing is aligned with the power of technology, resulting in more effective and targeted campaigns. – Christopher Rogers, Carenet Health

14. Create rich technical content

One effective way for marketing teams to collaborate with technology experts is to create rich technical content. By integrating technical insights into marketing materials, companies can communicate complex ideas in a more accessible way. Such collaboration ensures accurate messaging, resonates with both tech-savvy and non-technical audiences, and increases overall engagement and credibility. – Yuri Gunachuk, Kindgeek

15. Trade Insights

Marketing and technology teams should meet weekly to share insights. In marketing, technology teams can leverage valuable insights into customer behavior, pain points, and solutions to create more targeted campaigns. Technology teams can benefit from marketing teams understanding market trends and customer needs, which can inform the development of user-friendly and intuitive technology solutions. – Ryan Barone, RentRedi

16. Reduce cybersecurity risks

Shadow ITIT, which is not explicitly approved by the IT department, can be a major risk. As all departments, including marketing and communications, need to increasingly leverage technology, maintaining dialogue between teams can help prevent cybersecurity disasters. What tools do I need? How are they kept up to date? What are the terms of service? Speak now! – Anne Westerheim, Ekal

17. Create targeted campaigns

Marketing and technology teams can work together to implement a data-driven personalization strategy. By leveraging technology to analyze customer data, you can create targeted campaigns that resonate with individual users, increase customer engagement, and increase ROI. This synergy between IT integration, analytics, and marketing creativity can lead to innovative and effective outreach efforts. – Roy Solecki, twik

18. Developing customer segmentation

I think one of the more impactful things a company's marketing and technology teams can work on together is developing customer segmentation. The technology team's data-driven approach helps the marketing team understand consumer preferences and behavior, enabling better product recommendations and targeted campaigns. This also increases customer engagement and retention. – Aditya Malik, ValueMatrix.ai

19. Implement customer-focused ML algorithms

Marketing and technology teams can work together to implement machine learning algorithms to better understand what different customers like and don't like. Dig deeper into your customer data to send more personalized ads and offers to each person. This means that customers have access to information that is relevant to their interests, making them more likely to buy something or use your company's services. – Margarita Simonova, ILoveMyQA

20. Measure the impact of your company's products and services

Marketing content is most persuasive and trustworthy when it emphasizes measurable impact. With the help of technology teams, marketing teams can mine data to gain insights into consumer experiences with a company's products and services, such as customer repeat rates, positive reviews, and even cost savings. Masu. These metrics can increase the impact and value of your brand's message to potential customers. – Merav Yuravlivker, Data Society

