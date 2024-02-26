Android Developer Blog: Wear OS Hybrid Interface: Increased power and performance





Posted by: Kseniia Shumelchyk, Android Developer Relations Engineer

We've worked with our hardware partners to continue to prioritize the Wear OS by Google user experience. That's why we've made fundamental design changes to the platform, significantly expanding the capabilities of the Wear OS hybrid interface and improving it in two key areas: power and performance.

Equipped with the latest version of Wear OS (Wear OS 4), OnePlus Watch 2 has a dual chipset architecture that works with a hybrid interface to make both chips work better together. This enables even more use cases by allowing you to benefit from dramatically increased battery life of up to 100 hours of normal use while still having access to all features in Smart Mode. Masu.

Together, we've created a premium smartwatch experience that doesn't sacrifice advanced feature sets or battery life. In this post, I'll share how you can benefit from these changes as you build your Wear OS experience.

On the cutting edge of innovation: Redesigned smartwatch architecture

Wear OS smartwatches feature a dual chipset architecture that includes a powerful application processor (AP) and an ultra-low-power coprocessor microcontroller unit (MCU). This architecture has powerful APs that can collectively handle complex operations and is seamlessly coupled with a low-power MCU.

The Wear OS hybrid interface enables intelligent switching between the MCU or AP, and allows you to pause the AP when not needed to preserve battery life. For example, the MCU can process sensor data while the AP is asleep, which helps create a more power-efficient experience. At the same time, the hybrid interface provides seamless transitions between these states, maintaining a rich, premium user experience without jarring transitions between power modes.

Connectivity and notification experience

To power connectivity-dependent interactions such as notifications and phone calls, OnePlus leverages platform capabilities in its hybrid interface's Notifications API, allowing the MCU to handle periodic notification experiences and eliminating the need to activate APs. has been reduced.

For example, bridge notifications are delivered to watches without starting a high-performance AP. The user can read and close these notifications while the watch is powered by her MCU. The MCU can also handle wearable-specific actions within notifications, such as quick replies and remote actions.

What this means for development

By leveraging existing Wear OS APIs, these optimizations can be achieved with no additional effort. No code changes required.

notification

The notification hybrid interface works with the Wear OS notification stack to enable seamless transitions between power modes. The Notification API provides the best notification performance.

health and fitness experience

The Wear OS hybrid interface also improves your fitness experience with more accurate workout tracking, automatic sports recognition, and smarter health data monitoring. All of this can be provided to users without compromising battery life.

Starting with Wear OS 3, developers use the health service on Wear OS to access sensor data. The Health Hybrid Interface works under the hood to enable power optimization by batching sensor data on the MCU and periodically updating developer apps through the Health Service API on the AP.

watch face

Wear OS 4 launched the Watch Face Format, a declarative XML format for creating customizable and power-efficient watch faces.

The platform has created the ability to implement Watch Face Format rendering on the MCU, so using the new format will make certain Watch Faces future-proof and take advantage of emerging optimization features on future devices. You can take advantage of this to improve battery usage.

Check out our watch face format documentation and Wear OS watch face design guidelines.

Expand your reach with Wear OS

With additions to the Wear OS smartwatch ecosystem and expanded device capabilities, now is the ideal time to reach more users and build smartwatch experiences that benefit your business.

To get started developing apps for Wear OS, try the Compose for Wear OS codelab and check out the documentation and samples.

Learn more about developer updates for Wear OS 4 and how to make your apps compatible with the latest Wear OS watches.

We can't wait to see what kind of experiences you build.

