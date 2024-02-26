Getting on the innovation bandwagon: California water technology company's plans for Chile





Despite last year's floods, Chile is still experiencing the longest drought in its history, intensifying the search for new water sources and solutions to improve water management, especially in sectors such as mining, aquaculture and agriculture. has been done.

To capitalize on this quest, Californian company Moleaer has established a new subsidiary based in Puerto Montt in the Los Lagos region to expand its footprint in the country and develop chemical-free water treatment using nanobubble technology. We provide services.

BNamericas speaks with Rodrigo Grez, Business Development Manager at Moleaer, about the new subsidiary, the company's operations in Chile, and how it can contribute to more efficient water use.

BNamericas: What expectations does Moleaer have for the new subsidiary in Chile?

Glez: The idea of ​​establishing a subsidiary in Chile is to be closer to our customers and be able to provide them with better service.

By installing nanobubble generators in our warehouses, we will be able to distribute to our end customers more quickly and will not have to rely on shipping from the US, which can cause delays.

Chile is a very important market for Moleaer, both in aquaculture and agriculture, which are very important sectors for the country, and that is why we have also expanded our team.

BNamericas: Why did you choose Puerto Montt as your base instead of Santiago?

Glez: Puerto Montt is the center of the country's aquaculture industry and is a strategic location because it is close to most companies dedicated to commercial fish farming, especially salmon farming, one of Chile's main exports. It's a place.

As we said before, we want to be close to our customers, provide the best possible service, and understand their needs.

BNamericas: Who are your customers in this country?

Glez: Moleaer has been in Chile for several years and has not only two people dedicated to the agriculture and aquaculture sectors respectively, but also several people who have reached out to more producers and agreed to provide better service. I am working through a distributor.

Over the years, trials have been conducted in both commercial and research facilities to test and validate Moleaer's nanobubble technology. Our customers appreciate that we have scientific support as well as research institutes and universities in other countries. The tests were carried out in our special growing conditions in this country.

Thanks to all this, we already have very satisfied clients in both areas, which is why Moleaer decided to take this step and expand our presence in the country.

BNamericas: Is Moleaer interested in expanding to other Latin American countries?

Glez: Morea remains interested in expanding to other countries where nanobubble technology can bring improvements in other sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, wastewater treatment, surface water treatment, and even mining. Masu.

We already have customers in over 50 countries. In the specific case of Latin America, in addition to Chile, he has clients through agencies, particularly in Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, Colombia and Mexico, and in the case of Mexico, he has representatives from his dedicated Moleaer team. agricultural area.

BNamericas: How can Moleaer contribute to water efficiency, especially in the agricultural and industrial sectors?

Glez: In agriculture, in addition to maximizing hydrological and water use efficiency, the quality of irrigation water is also very important, as it has a direct impact on crop health and development.

Moleaer's nanobubble technology has a dual effect. On the other hand, it improves the quality of irrigation water by removing algae that accumulates in irrigation ponds without using chemicals. Nanobubbles can also help remove biofilm and sediment buildup in irrigation lines and drippers. Algae and sediment can clog drippers and affect irrigation uniformity. Biofilms also harbor pathogens that cause plant diseases.

Meanwhile, water containing nanobubbles, due to its unique properties, can penetrate better into the soil, reduce water loss, and maximize the utilization of irrigation water, especially in dense soils or drought-affected soils. will be done.

BNamericas: Public-private cooperation is key to good water management, according to government officials, sanitation companies and farmers. How can certain services like those offered by Moleaer fit into this plan?

Glez: As a technology company, Moleaer can make a significant contribution to proper water management in various sectors and provide sustainable solutions to make the most of water.

As we have already seen, Moleaer's use of nanobubble technology contributes to improved water efficiency and water quality in agriculture and has been certified as a sustainable tool in several European countries, which is why governments are We provide subsidies to producers who use

It also has highly beneficial effects by restoring the water quality of surface waters such as lakes, rivers, and ponds, reducing harmful algae, reducing sediment, and even eliminating odors and improving water clarity. bring.

This happened at Lake Elsinore in California. The lake is managed by a public entity that has always struggled with algae blooms and is using technology to solve the problem. Moleaer's nanobubble technology is also used in industrial and municipal water treatment plants to improve process efficiency, wastewater quality, and reduce odors and chemical use.

