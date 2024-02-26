Wisconsin is vying for status as one of the nation's top tech hubs





David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin's biohealth industry, named one of 31 regional technology hubs by the Biden administration in October, plans to apply for the next step this week. It will be one of five to 10 locations that will each be awarded up to $75 million to expand their technology efforts.

The state's bid includes Madison, Wis., and Madison-area companies including Accuray, Epic Systems, and Exact Sciences to promote personalized medicine, or treatments tailored to a patient's genetic makeup and other individual characteristics. is focused on.

Being selected as one of the final hubs will help Wisconsin develop new medical technologies, expand biotech incubators and create apprenticeship programs to grow the state's biohealth industry. said Lisa Johnson, CEO of the association BioFoward and president of the 15-member consortium. Number of public and private groups applying for hubs.

Johnson said it could attract more businesses and expand its supply chain. We can think more creatively about sustainability efforts and diversity.

The effort got a further boost last week when the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers approved a $7.5 million state grant for the hub if Wisconsin gets the federal grant. did. 10% local match required. The bill passed the House unanimously and the Senate by a vote of 31-1, with state Sen. Andre Jacques (R-De Pere) the only opponent.

This is a clear message…it's not just about Madison and Milwaukee, Johnson said. The entire state is rallying around this technology hub.

The Tech Hub process requires applicants to focus on metropolitan areas. The Wisconsin consortium selected the Madison and Milwaukee area, which includes companies such as GE Healthcare and Rockwell Automation.

6 projects

Johnson said Wisconsin is proposing six projects in applications scheduled to be submitted Thursday. One, led by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, will build a database of medical information from diverse patient groups for use by researchers and companies.

The other, from the Medical College of Wisconsin near Milwaukee, aims to test for different types of cancer in areas with high health disparities.

The third project is being led by GE Healthcare, which makes medical imaging equipment such as CT and MRI scanners. The company plans to develop new technologies, including in the field of theranostics and the use of drugs and devices to identify and treat diseases such as cancer.

BioForward will lead two projects. One project supports the company's commercialization, and the other oversees the work of the hub. The first project will expand Forward Biolabs, a biotechnology incubator in Madison, and establish a similar center in Milwaukee. Another program helps small businesses pay for services such as legal assistance, business strategy, and regulatory compliance.

A final project led by Madison Regional Technical College will create more apprenticeships for the biohealth manufacturing workforce.

Wisconsin faces stiff competition to be one of the last sites, with each site expected to receive between $50 million and $75 million over five years from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. The funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022, and final hub selection is expected to occur this spring.

Other hubs with similar themes to Wisconsin are in Minnesota, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Birmingham, Alabama. Overall, the 31 regional hubs are located in 32 states and Puerto Rico. It may even cross state lines.

Madison's potential

Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said there is a lot of room for growth in the biohealth industry in Wisconsin and the Madison area. This was highlighted in a 2019 report from the Brookings Institution, which ranked Madison No. 1 in the country and Milwaukee No. 17 for cities with the potential for innovation growth.

If it's going to happen, Brandon said, it's going to happen here. It's about changing our own self-conception of Madison as a place of global innovation, a place that imports global talent and exports global solutions.

Accuray acquired Madison radiation treatment company TomoTherapy in 2011 and moved its headquarters to Madison from Sunnyvale, Calif., last year. Accuray makes radiation therapy devices for cancer treatment, including image-guided tomotherapy, developed from the research of Thomas Locke McKee, a now-retired medical physicist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madison-based Exact Sciences is known for its Colon Cancer Screening Test, which uses Cologuard stool to detect residual cancer after surgery, and is developing a blood test to screen for many types of cancer at once. We are working.

Epic, a Verona-based electronic health records company, is also working on personalized medicine through Microsoft's artificial intelligence applications, which are used by UW Health and others, among others.

Illumina, based in San Diego with a manufacturing center in Madison, is another example of a company working on personalized medicine, Johnson said. The company, which has a large share of the global DNA sequencing market, makes the proteins that power the sequencing equipment in Madison.

Additional members of the Technology Hub Consortium include the University of Wisconsin. Hire Milwaukee. Madison Regional Economic Partnership, or MadREP. Milwaukee Area Technical College; Milwaukee 7, economic development group for seven southeastern Wisconsin counties. Plexus is a manufacturing company based in Neenah. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The building trade group's skilled labor hiring program, also known as WRTP Big Step.

