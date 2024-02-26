New data on students' use of technology to analyze numbers. Chromebook predictions; impact of pandemic relief funds





Qustodio today released its fifth annual report, providing valuable insights into children's digital habits throughout 2023. Born Connected: The Rise of the AI ​​Generation reveals the app use and technology habits of children aged 4 to 18 and details screen time trends. Social media and communications, mobile gaming, online entertainment, learning tools, and for the first time in the report's history, the use of artificial intelligence tools were covered.

Qustodio's report covers more than 400,000 families and schools and provides additional insights into habits in key global markets such as the US, UK, France, Spain and Australia, as well as the apps and apps used by children around the world. We are investigating the popularity of the platform. In addition to revealing children's favorite apps and platforms in 2023, the study also looked at the time they invest in each year, showing how much screen time children spend on popular apps like TikTok, YouTube, Roblox, and Snapchat. reveals details.

This extensive report also includes surveys and interviews with families actively engaged in their children's digital well-being, and explores how parents and guardians are navigating parenting in an increasingly online world. Get insight into what children are doing and what tools they use to keep children safe from technology, the internet, artificial intelligence and more. Intelligence evolves rapidly.

Key findings from the 2023 report include:

TikTok continues to captivate kids, who spend an average of 112 minutes on the app every day globally, up from 107 minutes in 2022. Children in the UK were especially fond of bottomless scrolling, spending 127 minutes a day on it. Although YouTube remains the world's top streaming app, kids spent 60% more time on her TikTok than she did. Children watched 27% more video content in 2023 than the previous year, reaching a global average of 57 minutes per day. Despite her tumultuous 2023 and name change, Twitter/X has seen her 27% increase in popularity among children. Gaming is down in 2023, with kids spending 8% less time on mobile games than in 2022. Nevertheless, across all app categories, Roblox was where children spent the most time, with a global average of 130 minutes per day. Although WhatsApp remains the king of communication apps, children spend the most time on Snapchat, with the global average being 74 minutes per day. 24% of Australian children used OpenAI to lead an AI experiment, while the global average was 19.6%.

“This year has been another year of innovation and exploring new horizons as families learn how to adapt to the changing landscape of new AI technologies and social media,” said Eduardo Cruz, CEO and co-founder of Qustodio. says Mr. “The coming years will be an opportunity for parents, educators and children to come together to understand how to strike a healthy digital balance and protect the youngest members of society from online harm while reaping the benefits that technology has to offer. I guess.”

Visit Qustodio's website for the full report on children's digital habits in 2023 and how they have evolved since 2019.

CTL, a global cloud computing solutions leader for education and enterprise, today announced its annual forecast. CTL executives provided a high-level perspective on expected technology and market trends for Chromebooks and ChromeOS devices in 2024, based on trends observed in the market.

“CTL leaders recently gathered to discuss the top trends we're experiencing and looking forward to as we move into 2024. We talked about what's new and what's next for Chromebook cloud computing. , we've published some of our key opinions. It's going to be a great year,” said Eric Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

Predictions featured in CTL articles include:

Chromebook Technology-Based Trends Sustainability concerns are driving innovation in Chromebook manufacturing and deployment, including sustainable design, enabling self-healing programs for devices, innovative device rental programs, and suppliers that comply with manufacturers' sustainability requirements. will be promoted. New 5G capabilities come online, bringing ease to computing devices as K-12 education institutions and other industries such as healthcare begin to enhance traditional wireless solutions and bridge the digital divide. , fast, and you'll be able to connect anytime, anywhere. Combating AI attacks with AI protection requires new tools in cybersecurity. ChromeOS EdTech Market Trends Schools plan to replace aging Chromebooks this year and future-proof technology that provides the performance needed to take advantage of new toolsets like generative AI. Schools will leverage their investment in Google Workspace and leverage the anticipated new capabilities of Chromebook Plus to extend ChromeOS devices to teachers, staff, and administrators. Funding for student Chromebooks will be done creatively through city and district partnerships, innovative leasing programs, and other post-pandemic funding models. Chromebooks are expected to be increasingly adopted around the world in 2024, with new markets emerging through government tenders in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

The complete forecast, including details and comments from executives, can be found in the article “CTL's Chromebook and ChromeOS Trends for 2024” on CTL's website.

This week, the national nonprofit Schoolhouse Connection highlighted the impact and scope of relief funds for students experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, and the challenges preventing schools from continuing to use these funds. A report titled “Overlooked and Almost Overdue'' was published. A time when the need is increasing.

Congress provided funding, known as the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) Fund, in March 2021 through a bipartisan amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act. ARP-HCY funds must be obligated by September 2024.

The ARP-HCY Fund is changing and even saving lives. However, the limited time horizon of the funds, combined with administrative restrictions, creates barriers to the use of the funds. Time is running out, said Barbara Duffield, executive director of Schoolhouse Connection. Urgent action is needed to seize this historic opportunity to help students break the cycle of homelessness through education. We ask Congress to extend the ARP-HCY mandate for another year and ask all educational institutions to prioritize ARP-HCY funds.

The report is based on a survey of more than 1,400 school district homeless liaisons in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and an analysis of federal data. The report found the following:

Since the pandemic, homelessness among children and youth has increased, increasing the need for targeted support for students experiencing homelessness. As a result of ARP-HCY funding, the number of school districts receiving dedicated funding to support students experiencing homelessness has more than doubled, reaching more than half of school districts nationwide. District homeless liaisons report many positive effects of ARP-HCY funds, including improved school stability, discernment, and attendance.

Yet, despite these positive impacts, the report found that:

A quarter of school district homeless liaisons express concern about meeting spending deadlines due to administrative hurdles and limited time. Additionally, he was unaware that the 25% liaison had received her ARP-HCY funds, potentially making it difficult to meet spending deadlines. Although liaisons have a legal responsibility to identify and support students experiencing homelessness, they are often left out of important decisions about how funds are spent. Public schools are a critical source of support for children and youth experiencing homelessness, providing the stability, services, and education they need to permanently escape homelessness and secure a brighter future. But homelessness creates barriers to education, many of which can be directly removed with ARP-HCY funds (such as transportation, store cards to meet basic needs, and emergency short-term motel stays).

In addition to administrative barriers to effective use of ARP-HCY funds, institutions are sacrificing their focus on ARP-HCY funds to reduce the disbursement of $122 billion in ARP elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds. has been prioritized. SchoolHouse Connections analysis shows that the state spends ARP ESSER nearly 50% faster than ARP-HCY funds, even though ARP-HCY funds are less than 1% of ARP ESSER funds. It is shown that

The report provides recommendations to Congress, the U.S. Department of Education, state and local education leaders, and state legislatures. Although the pandemic is officially over, the homelessness crisis continues to grow unabated. Ensuring these funds are used effectively now and sustained into the future requires leadership and action at all federal, state and local levels, Duffield said.

A link to the report containing the methodology can be found here.

