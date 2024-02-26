Lenovo's futuristic transparent concept laptop could redefine computing





Artificial intelligence is already changing the way we work, so it stands to reason that it will also change the devices we use. For example, the Lenovo ThinkBook transparent display laptop reimagines the traditional clamshell into a more collaborative device for working in a world of AI-generated content.

This proof-of-concept laptop debuted at MWC 2024 and features a 17.3-inch micro-LED transparent display that lets you see directly what's on the other side of the screen. This design allows you to overlay your virtual work onto the real world, essentially turning it into a see-through whiteboard. The effect is similar to how Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset can drop virtual objects into real environments. (Transparency also prevents someone from popping up from behind the screen and surprising you… if that happens.)

Instead of a physical keyboard, there is a separate glass panel used for typing or drawing.

Micro-LED displays typically offer amazing colors, contrast, and brightness that rival OLED displays. The ThinkBook's display was blindingly bright, capable of 1,000 nits of brightness. If your concern is whether it can be used in any environment, indoors or outdoors, the transparency of the display should not be an issue. It looks like privacy may also be an issue, and in the future Lenovo will be able to adjust the transparency to provide more privacy or transparency when interacting with real-world objects, Lenovo said in the announcement. I mentioned it inside.

Another important element of the design is the keyboard, or lack thereof. This concept laptop has a touchscreen keyboard instead of physical keys. More importantly, you can turn your digital keyboard into a drawing board and use it with supported pens.

We were blown away by LG's transparent OLED TVs and Samsung's micro-LED transparent displays at CES this year, and we're excited to see this technology move beyond huge commercial displays and very expensive TVs. . Obviously, this kind of design isn't for everyone, but you want to see your digital creations come to life in the real world in real time, and you want others to see them too. For creators, this could be the future.

