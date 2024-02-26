A classic rivalry reignites in Mario vs. Donkey Kong, available now





The day started like any other

Donkey Kong was relaxing on the couch and watching TV. Suddenly, a commercial for the latest craze, the Mini Mario toy, comes on and the big guy falls in love. The only problem was, he couldn't get it! Things escalated quickly and now he's gone and stolen them directly from the Mario Toy Company. No, Donkey Kong Thief is not the answer!

In the Mario vs. Donkey Kong game, Mario has to run, jump, and backflip through clever levels to get back Mini Mario. If you're new to the series, you may notice a mysterious twist in the way the game plays.

Solve your platforming challenges with puzzles

While many Mario games focus on action platforming, this one combines platforming and puzzles to determine the best path forward. Challenge obstacles like spikes, moving platforms, and falling bricks, as well as master contraptions like color switches and warp boxes. You'll need to increase your thinking skills as the level objectives change, such as unlocking locked doors, guiding Mini Mario toys to safety, or fighting Donkey Kong himself (the name of the game is Mario vs. Donkey Kong).

There are over 130 levels, including the extremely challenging Plus and Expert levels. If you want to try it out for yourself, there's also a free demo on the Nintendo eShop.

Customize challenges to suit your playstyle

Some of the puzzles are a little difficult, but you don't have to worry about getting stuck. The new casual style removes time limits and adds checkpoints, allowing you to take things at your own pace. Or, if you're up for the challenge, bring back the classic style with classic style. It has the timed levels and one-shot defeats of the original Game Boy Advance game.

Team up with friends in local multiplayer

Since this version of the game is new to you, you can play the entire game with your friends through local co-op. The two-player mode also adds additional objectives for Mario and Toad to complete together. Oh, thank you, friend!

What else is new for returning fans?

If you played the original Mario vs. Donkey Kong game, check out our handy bulleted list of new features.

The graphics, music, and cutscenes have been completely revised.

Two brand new worlds, Merry Miniland and Slippery Summit, featuring new environments, enemies, and mechanics.

Casual style and 2 player mode (mentioned above).

A new time attack mode has been added to push puzzle play speed to the limit!

If you would like to purchase the game or play the free demo, please visit the link below.

