No more Google products – Google Nest Community





I'm interested in smart homes and love the idea, but Google Nest taught me a lesson I won't soon forget.

I finally had a chance to get a new thermostat, did all my research (furnace compatibility, wiring, etc.) and bought it (which, by the way, is no small expense compared to other products). It stopped working after less than a year. As I restarted it repeatedly, it basically booted up and restarted within a minute or two, so no heat was generated. It took forever to find support, but I finally found an online form to fill out and they called me. After 2 hours, the person on the phone agreed there was a problem and sent us a link to order a replacement. This was on a Sunday night. It was freezing cold Monday morning, so I bought a replacement thermostat because there was no confirmation email and I didn't have to take pets into consideration. (I guess this was my choice, but it's February in Canada). I didn't have a phone number to track, so I finally received the tracking information on Thursday and it said it was “on delivery” and it arrived on Friday without any notification.

So I found the online form again and requested a phone call. Someone called back and said they had a $203 hold on my credit card and to send back the defective unit. That's fine, but you don't need to replace it right away. I think that's another issue. I called USP to pick up the defective unit and to my surprise the waybill was not prepaid!!!! Seriously, what else does Google do besides take money from customers? Is it? And now I find out that Google doesn't release the hold when it's sent back. They will wait until they receive it, test it, and decide if it's right to replace it…and if it turns out not to be defective, they'll charge you. That means paying for the nest first, possibly paying again for a replacement, paying to have the defective one returned, and if it's winter, waiting for the replacement and turning on the thermostat so it doesn't freeze to death. You have to pay to have it done. This has to be the most expensive thermostat in the world with no consideration for customers or customer satisfaction.

Here are the lessons learned from this experience:

– Find out more about “What happens when it breaks?”

-Recognize that if it breaks, you could be throwing away more than $200

– Google doesn't trust support agents to properly diagnose issues

– Getting a replacement could cost you an additional $200 or more

– Support isn't the best and the time spent on the phone isn't worth the initial $200 cost

I work in customer relations and our company doesn't treat customers that way. We trust our support personnel to make the correct diagnosis. If the support person doesn't give the correct diagnosis, it's my company's fault, not the customer's.

With all of this in mind, I'm going to focus on new ways and companies that offer smart products, rather than world leaders, and that's going to be one of the top stories I share about horrible customer service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.googlenestcommunity.com/t5/Nest-Thermostats/no-more-google-products/td-p/600589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos