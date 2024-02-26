Techno challenges the future with AI and AR products and innovative new technologies at MWC 2024





On the first day of MWC Barcelona 2024, Tecno will showcase its diverse smartphone and AIoT lineup, futuristic AR and AI products, innovative concept technologies and unveil the new POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone. The brand hosts new technologies and flagship products. The second day was a release commemorative event. TECNO's stand is located in his 6B11, Hall 6 of Fira Gran Via.

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative technology brand Tecno today presents its latest innovative and futuristic devices with its milestone second exhibition at MWC Barcelona 2024. I will exhibit it. Among the lineup on display during the exhibition, the pioneering brand will debut Dynamic 1, his AI-enhanced robot dog, and Pocket Go, the industry's first combination of AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld set. I will make an announcement. On his second day of the event, Tecno will also introduce his new PolarAce imaging system, which uses AI to create a new pinnacle in mobile video imaging. Attendees will be able to see TECNO's innovative and futuristic products at the brand's stand in Fira Gran Via, Hall 6, 6B11.

TECNO made a strong debut at MWC Barcelona 2023 with the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the widely acclaimed PHANTOM V Fold. This year, TECNO returns to the event with the theme “Reach for the Future” and a mission to transport attendees into the world of tomorrow's technology. The new POVA 6 Pro 5G is a new addition to TECNO's stand alongside the brand's suite of cutting-edge imaging technologies, innovative concept materials and devices, and a growing and diverse AIoT smart ecosystem. This is an exciting addition.

“At TECNO, we believe in the power of innovation to make the impossible possible,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “This year at MWC Barcelona, ​​we will bring to our users the technologies of tomorrow, representing a significant upgrade from their debut appearance: groundbreaking new smartphones, products powered by AI and AR, innovative concepts and more. We carry out extensive research and pioneering product development. MWC participants are invited to experience first-hand how techno continues to chase dreams and work toward the future. We look forward to welcoming you.”

TECNO Dynamic 1 Innovative dog-shaped robot that enriches daily life

TECNO Dynamic 1 is the brand's first robotic dog, ushering in a new era of human-machine interaction, combining a lifelike German Shepherd-inspired design with cutting-edge AI. This advanced device offers a glimpse into the future of everyday life, with diverse usage scenarios and features to enhance smart home entertainment, assistance, education and training.

Dynamic 1's dog abilities are enhanced by a powerful torque output of 45N.m/kg and a sophisticated cooling system in the knee joints, allowing it to climb stairs and perform friendly gestures from bows to handshakes. can. Equipped with four microphones and an AI-driven voice recognition algorithm, Dynamic 1 responds to voice commands, making interactions intuitive and seamless. You can also operate it using a smartphone app or remote control, giving you more flexibility.

The robot is equipped with AI HyperSense Fusion System to achieve stable movement. Equipped with Intel RealSense D430 depth camera, dual optical sensors and infrared sensors for precise navigation. Additionally, the high-performance ARM CPU with 8 cores provides dynamic stability, quick recovery after drops, and a top speed of 3.7 m/s.

Dynamic 1's robust performance is enhanced by 64 GB of onboard storage and the latest WI-FI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology, while an innovative headlight system not only illuminates the robot's path but also serves as an interaction indicator. It works. Farless Friend is equipped with a powerful 15000mAh battery that can be used for up to 90 minutes. The modular design also allows for convenient battery replacement and simultaneous charging for continuous use.

TECNO Pocket Go The industry's first AR gaming set for an immersive experience

TECNO Pocket Go is a revolutionary Windows AR gaming set that combines AR glasses and an AR Windows handheld for the first time. Featuring the world's most compact Windows handheld and the advanced AR Pocket Vision headset, this combination solves the limitations of bulky Windows handhelds, enhances the user experience that AR glasses often lack, and delivers unparalleled immersive 6D Bring your gaming experience to life.

For high-quality, cinematic gaming, Pocket Go's AR Pocket Vision headset is equipped with a 0.71-inch Micro-OLED screen that emulates the experience of a 215-inch TV from 20 feet away . This headset features a 6-axis gyroscope, N'BASS nanostructured acoustic material, and advanced AI head tracking and vibration algorithms to enhance immersive gaming. Pocket Vision also features up to 600 adjustable diopter settings for users with different visual requirements, improving eye comfort while playing.

Meanwhile, the revolutionary Pocket Windows handheld redefines portable gaming with a construction that's 50% smaller and 30% lighter than standard Windows gaming handhelds, resembling the convenience of a smartphone. This device is designed for professional high FPS AAA gaming on the go and is the first Windows gaming handheld to feature a processor of this caliber. As a modern gaming CPU, it offers 35W performance with 8 cores, 16 threads, and turbo frequency up to 5.1GHz, and a 50Wh replaceable battery for uninterrupted gaming.

Pocket Go is complemented by the TECNO Smart Box, which acts as a central hub for managing games and settings, simplifying the user's gaming experience. This set also easily transitions to a mobile workstation and connects to other his TECNO devices as part of the TECNO ecosystem to reimagine the way you play, work and have fun on the go.

A groundbreaking concept that stimulates your imagination

From eco-friendly materials to breakthrough technologies and futuristic device form factors, TECNO's imaginative and innovative concepts highlight the brand's ambitious approach to the future. Techno will be showcasing a wide range of latest concepts at MWC Barcelona 2024, including:

PHANTOM Ultimate An innovative roll-screen smartphone with an unparalleled dual-sided display, industry-leading 1.3 seconds screen expansion efficiency, and an ultra-thin 9.93 mm thick design. First announced in August 2023, it set a new direction for future large-screen smartphone experiences. Advanced Material: TECNO's 3D stereo optical grating material provides glasses-free 3D visual experience, depth of field effect, suspension effect, etc. Layered fiberglass is a lightweight material with excellent performance in strength, bending resistance, and ductility, while colored textured glass creates a pure, jewel-like glass material. UNIQUE FABRIC: With a luscious scent that lasts for over a year, Fragrance Leather is a highly durable vegan leather with scent microcapsules added to its PU resin during manufacturing. Organosilicone fabric leather uses advanced silicone high-performance coating material to significantly reduce carbon footprint, and renewable fiber back cover uses raw material from recycled plastic bottles Manufactured. Beneficial technology: Borderless foldable main screen that changes the UTG structure to create a bezel-less foldable screen for increased screen occupancy and more immersive viewing, and satellite communication technology to help users allows communication with the outside world no matter where you are. Weak or no signal.

Techno's wide variety of smartphones and the ever-growing smart ecosystem

MWC Barcelona 2024 will showcase TECNO's leading smartphones and wide AIoT smart ecosystem, including the new POVA 6 Pro 5G. Among the many products on display are:

POVA 6 Pro 5G new device brings ultra-durability and upgraded entertainment for an unparalleled POVA experience. Maintaining the design language and philosophy of the POVA series, this new device offers a stylish look and optimized extra-sensory gaming for young entertainment enthusiasts. Complete smartphone lineup Techno will exhibit a wide variety of smartphones, including the flagship premium “PHANTOM'' series, the “CAMON'' series boasting professional image quality, and the stylish “SPARK'' series. AIoT Smart Ecosystem The brand's outstanding AIoT products, including smart home, smart business, and smart accessory products, will be on display, highlighting how TECNO's wide ecosystem covers users' needs across personal and commercial applications. demonstrate that

TECNO will host the TECNO New Technology and Flagship Product Launch Event on Tuesday, February 27th from 15:30 CET at Partners Theater 3, Hall 8.0 4FYN & Partners Theater. Click here to register your interest.

TECNO's second participation at MWC Barcelona shows the brand's unstoppable momentum on the world stage. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, its innovative spirit unleashes endless possibilities and brings the future closer to users around the world.

