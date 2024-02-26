After Epic Games wins $700 million Google antitrust lawsuit, CEO Tim Sweeney takes aim at Apple's decision to ban web apps





There may be no more outspoken opponent of Apple Inc. and Google's ongoing stronghold in mobile app stores than Epic Games Inc. founder and CEO Tim Sweeney.

Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store have a combined 90% market share. Competing with Apple and Google is no easy feat. These two companies are the world's largest, with top-notch lawyers all over the world. Funding such lawsuits would bankrupt many companies, but Mr. Sweeney is undaunted and is taking on both companies in recent lawsuits.

The popular Fortnite maker makes billions of dollars from skin sales and in-game items. With tens of millions of mobile players, it's easy to see how his 30% commission charged by app stores can add up over time. A successful lawsuit that reduces fees and costs could ultimately save Epic billions of dollars over the long term.

Do not miss it:

Neither Apple nor Google allows users to bypass their app stores. For example, code that directs users to a website instead of an app to purchase Fortnite's in-game currency V-Bucks violates the Terms of Service and will be removed from the store, just as happened with Fortnite. When Fortnite was removed, Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit and lost. However, the company defeated Google in a nearly identical lawsuit, resulting in a $700 million fine against the company.

Sweeney is now taking a new approach to Apple following the company's recent decision to completely phase out web apps in the EU. The EU passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but Apple is using this as an excuse to disparage web apps on the home screen. In the EU, a user will no longer be able to download apps to his iPhone unless they are in the Apple App Store. He will be able to open links to websites from the home screen rather than a standalone app. This is a further blow for those trying to avoid the 30% fee.

story continues

Sweeney and other critics argue that Apple's latest policy updates, which effectively throttle the functionality of web apps by imposing severe restrictions, undermine the open nature of the web and limit consumer choice.

Trending: This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents. What is the problem?

This policy change comes at a time when the European Union is pushing for greater digital openness through initiatives such as the DMA. Critics, including Sweeney, argue that Apple's move not only goes against the spirit of the DMA, but also represents a significant setback for digital innovation and accessibility in Europe.

Legal experts and industry watchers predict the latest dispute could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny of Apple's operations in Europe and potentially beyond. The European Commission has already signaled it will tackle what it deems anticompetitive behavior by tech giants, and Sweeney's battle with Apple could lead to further action.

Mr. Sweeney recently visited Company X and spoke about Apple's continued anticompetitive practices, saying, “Just as Microsoft did after the Justice Department's ruling, Apple will continue to build on enlightened and lawful business practices to help regulators and developers. We need to completely reset our relationship with those who have lost their lives.” [Department of Justice] case. As a self-respecting company that is honest with itself and the world, we cannot continue like this. ”

As this story unfolds, the technology industry is concerned that the outcome could have far-reaching implications for how digital markets operate, how developers create and distribute apps, and how consumers access digital content. We are aware of this and are keeping a close eye on it. Sweeney's campaign against the apple monopoly is more than just a corporate skirmish. It's a battle for the soul of the digital age.

Read next:

“The Active Investor's Secret Weapon'' Step up your stock market game with the #1 News & Everything else trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

The article CEO Tim Sweeney takes aim at Apple's decision to ban web apps after Epic Games' $700 million Google antitrust lawsuit victory appeared first on Benzinga.com

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/epic-games-700-million-google-161334544.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos