Google continues layoff trend in 2024, BlueHalo expands with hiring plans





Welcome to ClearanceJobs' recruitment news.

Despite the growing influence of artificial intelligence in HR technology, a recent study by SHL reveals that only 12% of HR professionals have used AI-based assessments in their hiring process , indicating a general reluctance to adopt AI. While AI has proven valuable in automating repetitive tasks and providing insights, there are concerns about hidden bias, explainability, candidate reactions, legal implications, and accuracy of performance predictions. still remains. This deliberate approach emphasizes the continued need for thorough candidate evaluation and human involvement in decision-making, and many HR leaders are looking to streamline administrative tasks while prioritizing thoughtful hiring decisions. He emphasizes the importance of leveraging AI to

Headcount reduction: Google

Google's recent job cuts across a variety of teams, including its voice assistant, hardware, engineering and advertising sales, signal a strategic shift toward streamlining operations amid record profits. The move, which will affect thousands of people, confirms a continuing trend in the technology industry to reduce labor costs. As AI development gains increased attention, there is growing concern among employees about job security, reflecting the delicate balance between innovation and human well-being in the age of automation.

Philipp Schindler, Google's senior vice president, emphasized: We're not restructuring because AI is taking over an important role here. However, we believe that our AI-powered solutions have a huge opportunity to deliver incredible ROI at scale, and we are therefore making some adjustments. ”

Adoption: Blue Halo

BlueHalo's acquisition of Eqlipse Technologies marks a significant milestone for the company, propelling its growth trajectory and positioning it as a leading player in U.S. government contracting.

CEO Jonathan Moneymaker announced an acceleration of efforts in Albuquerque in 2024 with plans for a $15 million investment and additional jobs. BlueHalo is working to expand its presence and capabilities.

Elizabeth Machakas, Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition, shared BlueHalo's talent acquisition efforts on LinkedIn: market. “

The transaction is expected to close within six weeks, and BlueHalo expects to have more than 2,400 employees in 11 states and nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, adding to the combined company's promising prospects. It hints at the future.

Cleared Employers at Work: ClearanceJobs

ClearanceJobs is the largest career network for professionals with federal security clearance. Find defense and intelligence jobs that require a security clearance. Put your security clearance to good use and join us today.



opportunity to watch

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC, a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, has been awarded a pivotal Naval Industrial Prime Vendor Generation IV contract valued at up to $500 million from the Defense Logistics Agency. Led by Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal continues its partnership with the U.S. Navy, emphasizing its deep understanding of customer needs and superior procurement solutions.

The contract extends through 2034 and includes supply chain management and logistics services for depot maintenance across a variety of aviation weapons systems, ensuring reliable support for fleet and warfighter readiness. Chris Frye, ASRC Federal's senior vice president of supply chain management and logistics, emphasizes a commitment to integrated solutions that include demand planning, inventory management, and quality assurance to meet critical mission requirements.

