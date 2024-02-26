Google's AI mistakes pose a potential risk to shareholders (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), better known as Google, underperformed big tech companies on Thursday, rising 1.03% while the Nasdaq 100 index rose 2.96%. The stock rose on the day, but the rise was only one-third of the rise of its peers. On Thursday, the entire technology industry was rallying following NVIDIA's (NVDA) stunning earnings results. Other perceived AI winners, including Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), held large rallies in response to the NVDA results. So while Google's performance was strong, it was relatively disappointing.

This is an interesting fact because Google has a lot of advantages in the AI ​​field. AI is widely used in all of the company's products, and Google's generative AI is finally available globally in the form of Gemini. It's true that Google's generative AI was launched later than its competitors, but the company had more to lose by launching earlier. It made more of its profits from search than Microsoft, and LLM made search more expensive to operate.

So there's a real argument that Google was right to delay Gemini's launch.

The problem lies in everything else about Gemini's launch. An early chatbot known as “Google Bard” made a very public mistake that caused a brief decline in Google stock. The company then turned this little embarrassment around by conducting a public demo, which went much better than the first demo. After this demo, Google entered a long-term upward trend.

But this week, things took a turn for the worse. After rebranding to Gemini, his LLM at Google gained notoriety for the wrong reasons after it was discovered that it was giving inaccurate responses to user queries. Among other things, the app displayed historically inaccurate images of people and groups when prompted. These were sometimes perceived as offensive. The content generated by chatbots was politically controversial. Seeking Alpha has a policy against overt political opinions in articles, so I won't go into too much detail, but basically it's about misrepresenting a group or individual as something other than what they really are. Some people were angry that it was happening. A particularly extreme example can be found in this Verge article.

Google's clear AI mistakes are not an insurmountable challenge. After all, the company has the world's best AI experts who can improve products that don't work as intended. The bigger problem is what causes these output errors. Google seems to be deploying AI in a very “safe” manner, with its “safe” features producing results that are not what users intended. If Google can't control this issue, users may flee to other services. ChatGPT already has a first-mover advantage.

Last time I wrote about Google, I called the stock a “strong buy” because its growth was faster than its share price. I still consider the stock a buy, but I'm much less convinced than I was then. I sold half of my Google stock for $150, which is not much higher than the current price. In the following paragraphs, I will explain why I am lowering his rating of GOOG in the wake of the company's latest AI controversy.

What does my “buy” rating mean?

Before I go any further, I need to explain what my buy rating on Google stock means. I started with a few paragraphs criticizing Google and explained that I had sold half of my Google stock. Why a Buy rating? Simply put, I think Google stock has upside potential, but not by much. The company's outlook is by no means an indication that the stock is about to collapse, but after a strong recovery from its 2022 lows, it doesn't look like Google still has much life left. Your principal is probably safe if you invest today, but you probably won't get a big return. At least, not unless the company improves its approach to AI. AI flaws are outlined in the next section of this article.

Depicted controversy

Google is one of America's largest AI companies. Use AI in Google Search and YouTube. His Google Brain division of the company was one of the first organizations to build functional large-scale language models (“LLMs”). He also developed the “Transformer” method that would later be used in his ChatGPT. Simply put, the company had every advantage in the early stages of his AI revolution. So how did we get here?

A big part of it is simply “hyperconservatism.” Because Google's AI applications run alongside its search engine and other services on the web, Google stands to lose a lot if it fails to deploy generative AI. Similar to search, Google doesn't charge for its generative AI tools, at least not yet. The company has seen success with his YouTube Premium service, which I use and am a big fan of. Gemini isn't monetized yet, and there's a good reason for that. The obvious path to making it mainstream (including in the search space) comes at huge costs, yet there are no equally obvious monetization benefits. Microsoft, one of the leaders in AI for the past year and a half, has no plans yet to charge users for Bing over GPT.

Various AI companies operate as SaaS services, and by incorporating AI into their subscription plans, they can increase revenue by using new AI features as a reason to increase prices. This leaves fewer options for ad-supported businesses. Customers want clicks and conversions whether they appear in an AI app or not. Over a very long period of time, companies that release great AI content may see user growth, but AI on ad-supported platforms may not have the same selling point as an app that users pay for. Not.

There is some evidence that using AI to create ads increases conversions, but this is not something apps like Gemini do. Such apps reside within the browser, end-facing the user, and serving them the content they requested. Microsoft recently started including ads in AI-powered responses on Bing, but it's not clear whether it's working all that well. Microsoft's search and news revenue grew just 7% on a constant currency basis in the most recent quarter.

So we return to the term Google itself used to describe Gemini's flaws: “hyperconservatism.” Google is trying to be conservative by rolling out its AI services slower than other companies. Poorly implemented AI will only increase server costs without providing any corresponding benefits, which is a bigger problem for Google than for Microsoft. So Google is taking a slow and steady approach. But this “cautious” approach apparently involved the AI's output being so benign that it paradoxically started to make people uncomfortable. Not only has Google been slower to launch AI apps than its competitors, but it has also tightened guardrails to keep content “safe.” This basic idea has been part of Google's product approach for years, but Gemini had strict guardrails and the output the app provided was completely inaccurate. As a result, Google had to apologize for Gemini's “embarrassing” results.

This is a very real risk for Google as a business. By emphasizing “safety” so much, the company has paradoxically produced the most inaccurate results ever delivered by an AI app. Such a result is by no means “safe.” If your application doesn't do something to attract users, you'll lose them. Outputs that differ from what users are looking for are unlikely to appeal to people. Therefore, the aforementioned trends, if left unchecked, could pose a threat to Google's business.

why am i still long

Now, after explaining the risks to Google's business, I need to explain why I'm still long, even though the weighting is much lower than it was two months ago.

First of all, Google Search is still taking market share from Bing. Last quarter, Google Search revenue grew 12.7%, while Bing revenue grew 8% (7% at constant currency). On a traffic basis, Google is also doing well. Bing's market share peaked at 3.59% in October 2022, but currently it remains at 3.43%.

Second, Google has a huge collection of highly valuable web applications. YouTube is the world's number one video sharing service and is growing its revenue at a relatively high rate. Google Suite surpasses Microsoft Office 365 in terms of number of users. Google Cloud has been a relative disappointment, not growing as fast as Azure last quarter, but still growing faster than AWS. Finally, there's the Google Play Store. This is his second mobile app store by revenue after the Apple app store. Other players in the space lag far behind Apple (AAPL) and Google.

If a company is in first or second place in a growing market, it tends to have high growth. It's no surprise that Google continues to grow. Google has great competitiveness.

All of these things affect your Google rating. At current prices, GOOG is one of the cheapest among the leading technology packs, trading at:

Adjusted profit is 25x.

GAAP profit is 24.84 times.

Sales are 5.8 times higher.

6.3 times book value.

These multiples aren't cheap, but compare them to the same multiples from Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA.

meta

microsoft

apple

Nvidia

Adjusted PER

32.6

37

28

60.5

PER

32.6

37

28

65.8

Price/sales price

9.3

13.45

7.5

31.8

price/book

8

12.8

38

45

Click to enlarge

Google is the cheapest of these companies, in all four multiples. However, looking at the long-term growth rates, we see that the company's earnings are compounding at 21% and free cash flow at 16%, with growth accelerating over the trailing twelve months. Clearly, this company isn't going anywhere. And it currently has the lowest valuation of any major tech company, making it relatively cheap. It's worth a position in the stock, but given the risks it faces, Google is no longer the “overweight” to me it once was. Management seems to be playing the “safe” thing so much that it's becoming self-defeating. In the fast-paced world of AI, the last thing you want is to be “too safe.”

