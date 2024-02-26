Google's Gemini headache spurs $90 billion sale





top line

Google's parent company Alphabet lost about $90 billion in market value on Monday as a controversy over the Silicon Valley giant's generative artificial intelligence products spilled over to Wall Street.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is grappling with significant headaches from his company's generative AI. [+] Chatbot.

AFP (via Getty Images) Key facts

Alphabet shares fell 4.5% to $138.75 on Monday, closing at their lowest since Jan. 5 and marking the company's second-largest single-day loss of last year.

The decline comes after a series of controversies surrounding Google's Gemini AI services, including its Geminis image generation service, which generates racially inaccurate depictions of historical figures, and its chatbot. issues such as refusing to make decisions on historical figures that have a more negative impact on Adolf Hitler and Elon Musk, ultimately leading companies to move forward with the early deployment of Geminis and taking the AI ​​imaging service offline in the coming weeks. I admit that I missed the point.

This is a major blunder in the PR battle. [generative AI] Additionally, Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson suggested in a note to clients on Sunday that Google is falling behind and mismanaged in a fast-moving, high-stakes field. He said that

Alphabet's losses came after a relatively uneventful trading day for major stock indexes, with Alphabet being the biggest decliner among S&P 500 stocks with a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. Ta.

important quotes

Stock issues are not a debate. [over Gemini] That in itself is a recognition of the truth behind the brand, Melius Research analysts Ben Reitz and Nick Monroe wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Regardless of your views, it's bad for business if Google is seen as an unreliable source of AI for some people, the analysts continued.

Main background

Alphabet being targeted in culture war controversy could challenge its stranglehold on the online search market, says Melius Group A hypothesis was made taking into account the possibility that the portion would increase.[ing] I'm concerned about Google's illusions and bias. Gemini's apparent bias is Alphabet Inc.'s latest misstep in an AI arms race in which rival Microsoft appears to be in pole position. Alphabet famously lost more than $100 billion in market capitalization on the day it announced its AI chatbot service in February last year because a press release contained factual errors by the service.

amazing facts

Alphabet shares are down 1% since the beginning of the year, lagging the S&P's 7% rise, the tech-heavy Nasdaq's 8% rise, and double-digit gains for rivals like Microsoft and Meta.

Read more Article from Forbes Google apologizes for inaccurate Gemini photo: Tried to avoid the 'trap' of AI technology By Brian Bushed

