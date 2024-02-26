Alphabet stock falls after analyst's AI warning





Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) stock falls ahead of Monday's close after Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes warned about Google's AI direction and reiterated a hold rating on the stock. did. Yahoo Finance Live monitors the stock of Google's parent company.

For more expert insights and the latest market trends, click here to watch the full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

video transcript

Josh Lipton: Google's parent company Alphabet's stock is down today. It came after an analyst shared his concerns about the tech giant. Melius analyst Ben Reitzes emphasized that Alphabet's failures in his AI could fuel the perception that Google is an unreliable source of artificial intelligence.

The analyst reiterated that it maintains its rating on the company. This was interesting. Interesting note, Julie, yes, he reiterated that the overall goal was his $1.64. But this was a pretty strict caveat. And the bottom line is, yes, he says, there is a moat for exploration, but he says this space is about to be destroyed.

He said that frankly other MagSeven companies are outperforming their peers in optimizing profits for growth and recurring revenue, and that the AI ​​image generator the company released last week, called Text Image AI, is frankly a fiasco. He talked about how it happened. It made headlines for all the wrong reasons. And if this actually fosters the perception that the company is an unreliable source of his AI, he says, that's understandably bad for business.

Julie Hyman: Yeah. His notes on this are called “Cheap for a Reason.”

Josh Lipton: Yeah.

JULIE HYMAN: You know, he has a hold rating on the stock. It's also interesting that he suggests an alternative to Google search. He encourages people to try his Perplexity AI solution. He mentions in his note that it is his Perplexity AI, which is a private company. He also talks about OpenAI running new search products.

Perplexity runs on the OpenAI platform. You have to wonder why certain habits are powerful forces. So you might think it would take a long time for people to stop using Google. But this is an interesting question about reliability. Because Google has worked because of its credibility in search.

Josh Lipton: Yeah. I think this speaks to this broader concern that we're hearing about Alphabet, but among certain analysts and investors, they think so. They're kind of a positioned AI, and they have data. They have some of the best engineers on the planet. They certainly have piles of cash. But the recognition is that they're probably not moving as fast as some of their peers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/google-stock-lower-analysts-ai-202719737.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos