Four Canadian companies selected for Comcast SportsTech Accelerator





Canada leads the pack with the largest number of companies in the global cohort.

Four Canadian technology startups have been selected to participate in the Comcast NBCUniversals 2024 SportsTech Accelerator.

In this accelerator program, startups participate in customized programming to refine their go-to-market and business strategies with a focus on enterprise-ready scale. The program gives companies access to mentors from sports brands such as the Premier League, PGA Tour, NASCAR, and NBC Sports.

Every aspect of our decision-making process is aimed at identifying startups that are ready to scale and are ready to make an impact in the world of sports. – Jenna Kurath, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech.

Shoe sensor company Plantiga, video streaming enhancement service Mobii Systems, and customer engagement platforms StellarAlgo and Fobi AI make up the 10 Canadian startups participating in the accelerator program. According to Comcast, the selected companies were chosen from among his more than 1,500 applicants from 52 countries.

Attendees will be taken on a retreat where they will get a behind-the-scenes look at partner events such as NBC Sports, which produces professional sporting events such as the PGA Tour and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and learn how our solutions can meet the operational needs of our partners. See how it fits.

The program will culminate in a showcase in Indianapolis at the end of August, where each company will showcase the innovations and scaled-up traction it achieved during the program.

When it comes to building and curating our sports tech portfolio, every aspect of our decision-making process is aimed at identifying startups that are ready to scale and are ready to impact the world of sports, Comcast NBC said. Jenna Klass, director of Universal Sports Tech, said in a statement. The SportsTech program not only focuses on tackling complex business challenges across a broad spectrum of the world's most famous sports brands, but also prepares founders to build sustainable businesses. Masu.

The six-month program begins March 4th.

Founded in 2016, one of the largest Canadian startups is Calgary-based StellarAlgo. The company's software solutions leverage fan data from in-person and virtual sources to help sports organizations and their partners conduct more targeted fan outreach, increasing fan engagement and revenue beyond event ticket sales. Helpful.

The startup raised a C$16.5 million Series A round in 2021 and counts the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees among its customers. In October 2023, StellarAlgo was announced as part of an organizational restructuring aimed at enabling it to more efficiently serve customers at a time when macroeconomic conditions have forced many Canadian technology companies to respond similarly. As a result, 21 employees were fired.

Founded in 2018 with a similar mission to StellarAlgo, Vancouver-based Fobi AI provides AI-powered data analytics that businesses can use for customer engagement and personalization. After a $7.4 million private placement in 2021, Fobi went on an acquisition spree, acquiring digital wallet platform PassWallet and coupon apps Qples and Basket within eight months.

Another Vancouver-based startup in this group is Plantiga, which provides an AI-powered sensor insole and support software platform for athletic shoes. This sensor detects and measures the impact of an athlete's walking, running, and jumping, providing data-driven insights for injury prevention and performance analysis.

Plantiga secured more than C$1.5 million (US$1.2 million) in funding in 2021 to accelerate marketing, sales and product development efforts. A large group of professional athlete investors participated in this round, including former Toronto Raptors Thaddeus Young and Patrick Patterson.

The final Canadian startup to join the accelerator is Toronto-based Mobii Systems, which specializes in low-latency video streaming solutions.

Canadian companies in the SportsTech Accelerator include two US companies, Zoomph and Aquimo, two UK companies, Dizplai and KYMIRA, and one company, Brazil's Matis AI and Switzerland's ZATAP.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by JC Geridon.

