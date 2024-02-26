5 Spring Cleaning Deals on Robot Vacuums to Save Hundreds of Dollars





Spring is just around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about what kind of cleaning you'll tackle this season. There's no need to sweep or vacuum your floors regularly if you don't have to. Let a robot vacuum do the work for you instead.

These great smart home technologies can tackle everything from dirt and debris to pet stains and tangled human hair, so you can take care of more important things like choosing a new mattress or bringing home new, clean furniture. You will be able to deal with things. You can also plan the areas in your house that need cleaning while avoiding obstacles wisely. This means that robot vacuums rarely get stuck under furniture.

The only prey? Robot vacuums can be expensive. Just in time to usher in spring, we've scoured the streets to find the best deals on robot vacuums currently available. Whether you want a powerful all-in-one vacuum cleaner or a cheaper option that's great for cleaning small areas, there's a robot vacuum that will fit well within your budget. So put down your stick vacuum and let the robot do the hard work.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner Roborock Q5+ (43% off) Amazon's 5 spring cleaning deals

This sleek, self-emptying vacuum cleaner is perfect for beginners and experienced users alike. You can use accurate LiDAR navigation to map your home and view projections in 3D for real-time editing in case there are other obstacles that might get in the way of the vacuum cleaner.

2700 Pa suction power instantly removes ground-based dirt, pet hair, and other debris from carpets and hard floors. Also, the battery is charged when docked. This means you don't have to manually send the juice back to back up, or worse, you don't have to carry it to the dock yourself when it dies.

What's more, the dock's self-emptying dust bag contains enough to handle what Roborock claims is a seven-week supply of dirt. Add it to the intelligent routines you can set via the app, and this robot can do it all.

Sit back, relax, and let this bot vacuum or empty the trash from your to-do list.

iRobot Roomba 692 (9% off) Amazon

This Roomba model is perfect for cleaning up pet debris and messes without your intervention. Use smart scheduling through the app and a 3-stage cleaning system with dual, multi-surface brushes. Put all this together and you get a robot vacuum that removes dirt from carpets while removing cobwebs and other untouchables from corners and edges.

It's also great at removing pet dander from even the most stubborn carpets. Use cliff detection to avoid falling off stairs or the edge of your house, and dirt detection sensors to figure out where the dirtiest parts of your home are.

When it comes to setting routines, we listen to you and adapt to your personal cleaning schedule. Alternatively, you can configure it manually using the iRobot app.

With a run time of 90 minutes and an array of cleaning options, it is a great robot vacuum that is perfect for pet owners.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (29% off) Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is one of our favorite devices at CBS Essentials, and for good reason. This is an affordable and reliable robot vacuum that's perfect for anyone who needs to keep their hard floors clean. Any robot vacuum can handle carpets, but only some are really good at getting hard floors sparkling clean. If you live primarily in a house without carpet, you need a model that “gets it”.

This self-cleaning robot vacuum uses smart mapping to control and schedule which rooms to clean and when. You can also save different maps for different areas and levels of your home. Set special zones to avoid as well as areas to clean on a schedule.

It can identify obstacles, empty automatically, and use 10x power-lifting suction with multi-sided rubber brushes. You can use it on the go using your phone's location services, so you can come back to a clean house.

If you want a robot vacuum that can pick up dirt from your hardwood floors and solve the problem yourself, this is a great choice.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (30% off)

Amazon

If you're a robot vacuum vet and need something powerful to clean your entire house, this bundle is what you're looking for. With two great features in one product, there's nothing better than this model.

This premium vacuum cleaner and mop work together to clean your floors, leaving them sparkling clean, spotless and spotless. It uses 40 times more suction power than cheaper models, has a 3-stage cleaning system that loosens and lifts dirt, an automatic drain base, a mop function, and more.

Equipped with an intelligent navigation system, this robot vacuum and mop combo can easily learn your home's layout and create your own maps, so you can do nothing more than sit back and relax while this unit works. You don't even have to.

Particularly useful is the Braava Jet m6 mop, which allows you to assign cleaning areas and use it on demand, just like a vacuum cleaner. You really get the best of both worlds here. Although it still comes with a hefty price tag, the best time to consider buying this unit is when it's on sale, as it's very capable.

Eufy RoboVac G32 (16% off) Amazon

At only $100, this affordable robot vacuum is a great buy. Any expensive option, or even some options, can hang. It creates intelligent navigation paths around your home, delivers 2000Pa of suction power, and uses BoostIQ technology to increase suction power when going from hard floors to carpeted floors.

You can control your cleaning schedule and route via the app, and it has anti-collision sensors to avoid hitting things. Even if you have to leave it alone, fall sensing technology can prevent you from throwing yourself off a ledge or falling down a flight of stairs.

It's lightweight, speedy, and comes with everything you need to efficiently clean your home with a robot vacuum. The only thing it doesn't come with is the exorbitant price tag. This is the best low-cost option you'll find on the market, and it comes with a lot of perks that put it in the mid-tier robot vacuum range.

What is the best robot vacuum cleaner?

It's helpful to note a few key features. First, let's focus on the suction power. Strong suction power is key to digging up dirt, dust, and pet hair from carpets, rugs, and hard-to-reach areas. Battery life is also important. Some vacuum cleaners do not need to be recharged as they can run for more than 2 hours on a single charge and can be returned to the base to recharge automatically.

Navigation and mapping capabilities should also be considered. Advanced systems such as visual mapping allow robot vacuums to map rooms and avoid obstacles. Of course, useful features like Wi-Fi and voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant make life easier. The app also allows you to schedule, monitor, and control your cleaning remotely. Any time you can automate the tasks your robot vacuum does, you get a bonus. Leave all the tedious work to the machines.

Look for larger trash cans to reduce the frequency of emptying them, especially if you have pets. HEPA filters work wonders at capturing dust and allergens. Finally, align the vacuum brush with the floor. A special brush is suitable for removing pet hair. While you may need a vacuum that's suitable for hardwood floors, you don't want to keep using a vacuum that can't handle the demands of your home's flooring.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

