Google continued to come under fire last week for creating a “woke” AI chatbot, eventually apologizing for “missing the mark.”

However, the criticism has not stopped, and things are changing. Last week, Google came under fire for its seeming reluctance to generate images of white people via its Gemini chatbot. Now, critics are pointing out similar issues with Gemini's text responses.

As cataloged by technology analyst Ben Thompson, Gemini has the following characteristics: I have a hard time saying which tweet was worse for society, Hitler's or Elon Musk's. He said it was not an advertisement for meat. And he said it would not promote fossil fuels.

That has led people like Thompson to conclude that Google's internal culture is heavily influenced by left-wing workers and critics.

In his influential strategy column, Mr. Thompson wrote, “I want to fire companies whose employees are attracted to Google's power and potential to help carry out political agendas and actually build good products.'' He called on the company to start “giving decision-making back to people.” That, in turn, must mean removing those who allowed the former to run amok, including CEO Sundar Pichai. ”

I don't think Google will go through a HUAC-style purge of its CEO or anyone else anytime soon. I reached out to the company for comment and was directed to a blog post it published last week about the image generation issue.

But the company appears to be wary of the digital ridicule it receives from bold-faced names like Thompson and investor Marc Andreessen. It appears that some of the clearly stupid responses to the queries have been recently fixed, or at least addressed in some way.

For example, Mr. Gemini no longer quarrels when asked to compare tweets between Hitler and Mr. Musk.

Screenshot/Google

He also kindly helped us brainstorm a beef marketing campaign that would “connect beef with Americana, grilling and family meal traditions.” Still, Gemini told me to be “aware of the evolving consumer landscape, address all ethical concerns surrounding beef production, and run responsible and impactful campaigns.” I got it!

And Gemini is still a conscientious objector when it comes to fossil fuel ad campaigns that I wanted to work with.

Screenshot/Google

But no matter how hard Google tries to solve Gemini's problems, this looks like it's going to be a never-ending game of whack-a-mole.

Part of the reason is that it's inherently difficult to understand what AI engines spit out (including whether they simply make things up or, as the industry puts it, “hallucinate”) . And his Google peers, his Meta and his OpenAI/Microsoft, have taken similar pains to try to rein in bad answers and behavior.

But this will also be a problem for Google, as it has already said it wants to influence how its AI produces results. And this will be frustrating for those who want to argue that Google and other Big Tech companies are “too woke.”

Last week, Google “paused” Gemini's image creation feature after it received similar criticism for how it handles race in AI-generated images.

And the company consciously trained Gemini to address a common criticism of AI engines, which is that they are trained on biased or limited data, which can bias the output they produce. I admitted that I did it.

“Our users come from all over the world, so we want it to work well for everyone. If you request a photo of a soccer player or walking your dog, you might want to receive photos of different people. No,” writes Prabhakar Raghavan. He is a senior vice president at Google, running search and news products, among other things. “You probably don't want to receive images of only people of one ethnicity (or other characteristics).”

Raghavan said that while Google's attempts to fix it were well-intentioned, “the model sometimes overcorrected and in other cases became overly conservative, producing embarrassingly false images.” “I've lost it,” he said.

After several days of bad press about stupid image generation, Google finally tried to kill the story (or, more generously, solve the Gemini problem) by rolling out Gemini's image generation capabilities. Remember that we abolished it.

I think that completely withdrawing from Gemini would be quite a blow to the company, and they would be very reluctant.

But rest assured that this is open season for Gemini, and many people on the internet will be spending a lot of time finding other examples of rogue awakening. I don't know how Google is patching this.

