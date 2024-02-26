Argent commits $1.5 million to establish Argent Innovation Fund





Argent Financial Group joins Argent founder and CEO and Louisiana Tech alumnus Kyle McDonald and his wife Tisdale to establish the Argent Innovation Fund at the Louisiana Tech Foundation The company contributed $1.5 million to the cause. The fund will foster the growth of innovation, entrepreneurship, and partnerships through Louisiana Tech's Innovation Enterprise and support the expansion and success of the Enterprise campus in downtown Ruston.

“This investment is a testament to our innovative work at the Enterprise Campus and will further enhance our ability to attract partners and impact our entire community,” said University President Jim Henderson. . “It's clear that there are many generous people in this community who deeply understand Louisiana Tech's even greater potential. We are grateful to MacDonald and Argent.”

McDonald, a 1981 graduate, was recognized as Alumni of the Year by the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association at the Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon on Nov. 10. McDonald announced this gift during his acceptance speech.

My desire now is to focus on growing the legacy of this great university, McDonald said. As I look around me, I see a lot of innovation and entrepreneurship happening across campus, across colleges and departments.

The Urgent Innovation Fund will further strengthen the strong business and industry partnerships formed across Louisiana Tech's Enterprise Campus and drive new opportunities for the university and the region as a whole.

The fund aims to help tech companies build corporate partnerships, which will create additional innovative and alternative funding sources, McDonald said. Each gift is important and can further strengthen the great foundation that has already been laid.

To commemorate this support, the Tech Point Atrium at the heart of the Enterprise campus will be named after Argent Financial Group.

Dave Norris, chief innovation officer at Louisiana Tech University, said Kyle McDonald was a visionary in his professional life as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and business leader. Argent Financial is an extraordinary success story, and his recognition and commitment to the importance of innovation companies at Louisiana Tech University is inspiring and energizing. I am confident that the creation of the Urgent Innovation Fund will attract other like-minded philanthropic investments into this work, driving the prosperity of our university and our region for decades to come. This is the beginning of a completely new legacy.

“We take the opportunity to recognize Argent's continued support of Louisiana Tech University and their generosity through the naming of the Tech Points Lobby,” said Lisa Bradley, Interim Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and University Foundations. Thank you for giving me that.” Argent is a great testament to the lifelong value of a Louisiana Tech education, the power of Louisiana Tech partnerships with industry leaders, and the transformative impact of philanthropy.

While at Tech, Kyle served as Treasurer and Rush President of Sigma Nu Fraternity, President of Lambda Sigma Honor Society, Senior Class President of the Student Government Association (SGA), and SGA President. He also served as a student member of the State University Board of Trustees, and during his senior year he was selected to Whos Who.

After earning his bachelor's degree in finance from Louisiana Tech University, Kyle attended LSU's law school and earned his J.D. in 1984. During that time, Kyle practiced at the Louisiana Bankers Association, where he worked on a project to rewrite Louisiana banking laws in the early 1980s. He practices law with Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips in Baton Rouge. He and Tisdale returned to Ruston in 1985 and joined Ruston State Bank to manage the trust division before founding Argent in 1990. He and Tisdale, 81, have four children and his eight grandchildren (and more to come), and he is also an active member of Bridge Community Church. In Ruston.

In addition to being a member of YPO, Kyle has served as chairman of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the North Louisiana Economic Partnership Agreement, the Louisiana Tech University Business Advisory Board, and the North Louisiana Medical Center Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Louisiana Economic Development Board of 100 and a board member of the Council for the Improvement of Louisiana (CABL). Tisdale is also a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Louisiana.

Argent Financial Group is an independent client wealth services firm providing wealth management, asset management, and wealth services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. The company manages over $65 billion in client assets. Founded in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent can trace its roots back to his 1930s. More than 44 Louisiana Tech graduates currently work at Argent.

