Researchers develop new MRI brain extraction tool for newborns





Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina have created a deep learning-based automatic neonatal brain MRI extraction algorithm.

A deep learning (DL) algorithm called ANUBEX performs automated segmentation (also known as craniotomy) of newborn brains from MR images. Model training was achieved using an iterative human-involved AI approach. The paper was published in Nature Scientific Reports on February 26th.

Driving the project is that brain extraction is well established in adult brain models, but not in neonatal brains, said Joshua Chen, MD, of the UCSF Department of Radiology, and Duke explained co-researchers, including the university's Evan Calabrese, MD. Center for Artificial Intelligence in Radiology. Deep learning approaches, along with the versatility of AI algorithms, address the need for improved MRI brain extraction for neonatal brains.

Designed as an automated neonatal nnU-Net brain MRI extractor, the team developed ANUBEX using T1-weighted, T2-weighted, and diffusion-weighted images (DWI) from neonatal MRI studies. According to the authors, scan parameters varied depending on the region being imaged and the scanner platform.

The study population consisted of neonates with moderate to severe encephalopathy at birth who were participants in the High-Dose Erythropoietin for Asphyxia and Encephalopathy (HEAL) study. Participants were prospectively enrolled from 17 different sites across the United States with prior informed consent. Exclusion criteria included T1-weighted MR image data that was missing, incomplete, or severely degraded with artifacts.

“First, a baseline automatic brain mask was generated from T1-weighted images using tools widely used for adult MRI brain extraction,” the authors write. “All brain masks were then manually reviewed and classified by one resident (author JC) using ITK-SNAP. …All data manually reviewed/corrected Training of the final model with (N=433) was performed using a 5-fold cross – validation approach model with a standard random 80%/20% training/validation split per fold. Training was performed using a desktop computer with two Nvidia RTX A600 40 GB graphics processing units running in parallel (one training fold per GPU).'' The final model training was It lasted about 36 hours.

For external validation of ANUBEX, the researchers used an external sample set from the developing Human Connectome Project. This project is a database that stores public research data and supports numerous studies focused on connections within the human brain.

The performance of the model was compared to five different published automatic brain extraction methods (BET, BSE, CABINET, iBEATv2, and ROBEX). The researchers also evaluated the model in different scenarios, including preterm brain MRI and hypokinetic brain MRI.

“ANUBEX performs similarly when trained on sequence-independent MRI or behaviorally degraded MRI, but performs slightly worse on preterm brains. In conclusion, we find that high resolution and low “We created an automated deep learning-based neonatal brain extraction algorithm that exhibits accurate performance at both resolutions and MRI with fast computational times,” the authors state.

The authors stated that an iterative, semi-automatic approach to ground truth brain mask generation benefits the efficiency and consistency of deep learning algorithms. Additionally, the use of a multicenter training dataset from the HEAL trial, combined with variations in MRI manufacturers, models, software, and imaging parameters, created a model that is more generalizable across different centers. write the researchers. The authors added that this combination contributes to improved accuracy of neonatal craniotomy in different centers compared to studies conducted using small, center-specific datasets.

Read the full study here.

