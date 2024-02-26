AI model suspended after accusations of bias and inaccuracy





Google Gemini launched this month with a checkered and controversial rollout of an AI model that generated inaccurate and offensive images, prompting tech billionaire Elon Musk and the founder of FiveThirtyEight to It attracted the attention of critics such as Nate Silver, who asked for an apology from Google.

Gemini was released late in February. (Photo illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA… [+] Image/LightRocket, Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket (via Getty Images) Key Facts

The first time AI models suffered, the image service generated historically inaccurate images of black Vikings, Asian women in World War II-era German uniforms, and female Popes. That's when users realized what they were doing.

Google has apologized for the shortcomings of its Geminis image generator, suspended its people generation feature, and said in a blog post that the AI ​​was trained to ensure results included a variety of people, but in that training it should appear The scope stated that it could not consider instances that are not.

In a tweet, Silver, founder of polling data website FiveThirtyEight, cited a prompt asking an AI model to choose who has had a negative impact on society: Musk's Tweet meme or Adolf Hitler. and said that Gemini should be shut down, but the AI ​​model answered that it is impossible to answer that clearly say who has had a more negative impact on society.

Musk, founder of the AI ​​startup xAI, tweeted that Google has overused Gemini's image generation capabilities, exposing its insane, racist and anti-civilization program for all to see. Stated.

What to watch out for

CNBC, citing a statement made by Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at a mobile technology conference on Monday, reported that image generation for Gemini people is still paused, but will resume in the coming weeks. .

Contra

The day before Hassabis' comments, Musk claimed in a tweet that Google executives had told him that the changes to Gemini's image generation capabilities would take months to fix. Mr. Musk reportedly told an anonymous executive that he doubted that Google's woke bureaucracy would solve its problems. Musk said that unless the offending people are removed from Google, nothing will change, except that bias will become less visible and more harmful.

news peg

Google also addressed violent or sexually explicit images in a blog post, saying it was trying to avoid some of the traps it has experienced in the past with its image generation technology. The Washington Post reports that the bias is linked to other technologies, such as his Stable Diffusion XL, an AI that produces images of only white people when asked to show people who are productive or attractive. It has also been confirmed in his AI program. The Washington Post also found that prompts asking for people in social services only showed images of people of color.

tangent

Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet fell more than 4% to close at about $138.75 on Monday, as further criticism of Gemini continued into the weekend.

Main background

Gemini competes directly with the ChatGPT AI model created by OpenAI, which received $13 billion in backing from Microsoft and was valued at $80 billion in February. Musk's xAI startup is also a factor in the growth of the AI ​​sector. That's because tech billionaire Musk is promoting products such as a chatbot called Grok as a lesser-known alternative to ChatGPT and Gemini. Musk also said that Google's product director Jack Krawczyk did not believe that Google's AI is as racist or sexist after old tweets from Krawczyk acknowledging white privilege resurfaced online. He tweeted that this is a big part of why Google is so popular, and criticized Google's leadership in criticizing the company.

