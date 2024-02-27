Racially Diverse Nazis and Google's Serious Problems





Generative AI is not built to honestly reflect reality, no matter what its creators say.

Illustration: Paul Spella/The Atlantic. Source: Keystone-France / Getty

February 26, 2024, 5:52 PM ET

Is there a right way for Google's generative AI to create fake images of Nazis? According to the company, apparently there is. Gemini, Google's answer to ChatGPT, was shown last week to generate an absurd range of racially and gender-diverse German soldiers in Wehrmacht garb. Unsurprisingly, it was ridiculed for not creating any images of Nazis who were actually white. When prodded further, they seemed to actively resist producing images of whiteness altogether. The company ultimately apologized for inaccuracies in some of the historical image generation depictions and suspended Gemini's ability to generate images featuring people.

Google, which made fun of the situation on the cover of the New York Post and elsewhere, did not respond to requests for comment but said it was working to resolve the issue. Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan explained in a blog post that the company intentionally designed its software to generate a more diverse representation of people, but that backfired. Furthermore, while we cannot promise that Gemini will not produce embarrassing, inaccurate, or offensive results from time to time, we can promise that they will continue to take action whenever they identify a problem, which sums up the entire situation in one word. , he added.

Google and other generative AI creators are in a bind. Generative AI is not touted because it produces truthful or historically accurate representations. Because ordinary people can instantly generate fantastic images that match a given prompt. Malicious parties can exploit these systems at any time. (See: AI-generated image of SpongeBob flying a plane toward the World Trade Center.) Google may be trying to inject Gemini with what I call synthetic inclusion, the technological gloss of diversity; No bots or trained data are introduced, always comprehensively reflecting reality. Instead, it translates a set of priorities established by product developers into code that interests users, but does not view them all equally.

Read: AI offers more than just the future we imagined

This is an old problem, one diagnosed by Safiya Noble in her book, Algorithms of Suppression. Noble is the first to comprehensively explain how modern programs targeting online advertising can disenfranchise, marginalize, and massively misrepresent people. 1 person. Google products are often involved. In what is now a textbook example of algorithmic bias, in 2015 a Black software developer named Jackie Alsin captured a screenshot showing how the Google Photos image recognition service labeled him and his friends as gorillas. posted on Twitter. The fundamental problem of how technology can perpetuate racist tropes and prejudices was never resolved, but instead simply glossed over. The first incident occurred last year, when a New York Times investigation found that Google Photos still discourages users from visually searching for primates for fear of making the unpleasant mistake of classifying people as animals. Turns out it wasn't allowed. This still seems to be the case.

Racially diverse Nazis and the racist labeling of black people as gorillas are two sides of the same coin. In each example, a product is deployed to a huge user base, only to discover that the product contains racist flaws to that user base, not to Google staff. This glitch is a legacy of technology companies trying to offer solutions to problems people didn't know existed. It's his inability to visually represent everything imaginable, and his inability to search for one specific concept among thousands of digital photos.

Being built into these systems is a mirage. It does not inherently mean more fairness, accuracy, or justice. In the case of generative AI, erroneous or racist outputs are usually caused by inadequate training data, specifically a lack of diverse datasets, which results in the system being less stereotypical or discriminatory. You will be reproducing the content. On the other hand, those who criticize AI for being too woke and who want these systems to have the ability to spew out racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic content have no idea what tech companies are doing. They complain that AI has limitations, with people not trusting it to make good decisions about what to allow. Technology effectively lobotomizes technology. This concept promotes the anthropomorphism of technology in a way that overestimates what is happening inside. These systems have no mind, no ego, and no sense of right and wrong. Imposing safety protocols on AI is to lobotomize it, in the same way that imposing emissions regulations and seat belts on cars inhibits its human capabilities.

Read: Don't talk to people like a chatbot

All of this begs the question, what is the best use case for something like Gemini in the first place? Are we really lacking in historically accurate depictions of the Nazis? These generative AI products are increasingly positioned as gatekeepers to knowledge, but they are not yet there. We may soon see a world where services like Gemini restrict access to and contaminate information. Definitions of AI vary widely. It can be understood in different ways as a mechanism of extraction and surveillance.

We should expect Google and other generative AI companies to do better. But solving the problem of image generators creating bizarrely diverse Nazis will rely on a temporary solution to a much more serious problem. That is, algorithms inevitably perpetuate some bias. that when we turn to these systems in search of accurate representation, we are ultimately looking for a comforting illusion, an excuse to ignore the machines that shatter reality into tiny pieces and rearrange them into bizarre forms. It will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2024/02/google-gemini-diverse-nazis/677575/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos