Story – College of Arts and Sciences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., February 26, 2024—Santa Clara University College of Arts and Sciences has unveiled “Convergence: The Limitless Potential of a Multidisciplinary Education,” an interactive art installation for discovery and science in the east lobby of the Sobrato Campus. We have announced the opening. innovation.

A series of geometrically arranged 10-foot-tall graphic panels, Convergence explores how the intersections of art, science, and humanities converge to energize and inspire innovative and influential figures. Viewers can see if you have given a ration. Her QR code on each panel allows visitors to access videos and additional content about her 12 highlighted figures.

“The people spotlighted in the installation represent the vast array of interdisciplinary opportunities available here at SCU as well,” said Daniel Press, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Students build a comprehensive foundation that integrates the arts and humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, technology, and engineering. We provide an education that celebrates things.”

Convergence is on display in SCDI's East Lobby until April 2024. A reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibition will be held on Wednesday, February 28th from 4pm until 5:30pm. Check out the university's calendar of events to RSVP.

About the College of Arts and Sciences

As the heart of a Jesuit Catholic university, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences advances fundamental knowledge and addresses society's fundamental challenges by fostering discovery, deepening knowledge, and fostering artistic expression. I'll deal with it. Our faculty, staff, and student community continually explore their fields and engage in research and scholarship toward this end.

About Santa Clara University

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the most innovative and entrepreneurial region in the world. The university's landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asis. Ranked in the top 15% of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU boasts the highest four-year graduation rate in the nation and is ranked in the top 1% of universities producing the highest-paid graduates by PayScale. I am. SCU has produced an elite-level Fulbright Scholar and her four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts, science, business, and engineering and graduate programs in her six fields, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with a social consciousness rooted in the Jesuit, Catholic educational tradition.

