Birmingham, Alabama plans strong presence at SXSW





The mayor of Birmingham, the growing technology sector, and some of the city's most innovative nonprofits and manufacturers will be in attendance during the world-renowned SXSW conference and related events next month in Austin, Texas. , is preparing to introduce the achievements and charms of Magic City.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and leaders from several Birmingham nonprofit organizations have been invited to speak at SXSW EDU, the education arm of the global technology and music festival, March 4-7. Ta. City officials said Birmingham had more people invited to speak at the education conference than any other region, and delegates will participate in four panel discussions.

“I'm excited about this opportunity to show how the City of Birmingham is an active participant in the education of Birmingham's children, not a bystander,” Woodfin said in a news release.

On March 8th, Birmingham will unveil some of the best the city has to offer at the main SXSW conference, which opens that day and runs until March 16th.

BHM at SXSW: Experience what Birmingham Has More will be like on March 8th from 2pm to 10pm. The event is hosted by Birmingham Bound, which promotes Birmingham as a great place for tech entrepreneurs and is committed to finding and growing tech companies. .

BHM at SXSW will feature music from local makers like O.Henry's Coffee and TrimTab Brewing, food and drink tastings, cooking demonstrations from James Beard Awards, pizza from a Best New Restaurant semifinalist, and more. It is advertised as a day of hospitality. Conversations with Grace and representatives from the city and its technology and education communities.

Some of the promotional materials for the event include: 'Learn what's being built next in Birmingham and how our entrepreneurial ecosystem will make it a place you'll want to call home. I can't wait to show it to you all,” it read.

Founded as a music festival that attracts more than 160,000 attendees each year, SXSW has expanded to include some of the biggest names in entertainment, technology, and politics from around the world. Meanwhile, SXSW EDU has grown into one of the leading national conferences on the future of learning.

Woodfin said he is excited about the opportunity to spread the word about the progressive education efforts underway in the city during the SXSW EDU conference.

“Birmingham has a school system and we also have public and private partners who are committed to harnessing the potential of innovation in supporting young people. “I look forward to sharing and learning from others,” he said.

According to a city news release, Birmingham's SXSW EDU delegation, along with other organizations, will participate in four consultations:

The Promise of One Meyers College in the Heart of the Deep South with Mr. Woodfin and Trisha Powell Crain of AL.com. Conversation Count: Early innovation in the Deep South with Ruth Ann Moss, executive director of the Birmingham nonprofit Small Magic, and Alyssa Singer of the Jefferson County Human Resources Commission. Stepping up to the challenge: Using AI to develop promising students with Birmingham-based Ed Her Farm's Candice Monroe. Together with Birmingham-based Culture City's Chris Jackson and Meg Lavie Klinghoffer and Michelle Kong of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, we are giving a voice to everyone and making Nevers possible.

“SXSW EDU has a well-deserved reputation for highlighting great ideas in education from communities across the country. Moss with Small Magic, which works with teachers, parents and young children, said it reflects a growing recognition that the success of our work can serve as a model for cities across the country. We make sure children are ready for school.We are best known for our flagship program, Birmingham Talks, which works closely with parents to ensure that children are ready for preschool. help you increase your vocabulary.

From a college promise to guarantee tuition for every graduating high school student to the nation's largest early childhood education rollout, Birmingham is committed to bringing government and nonprofit leaders together to tackle the city's most vexing problems. said J.W. Carpenter, president of Birmingham-based nonprofit Prosper. The organization is a coalition of organizations working to expand educational and economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and youth in the Birmingham area.

The nation's largest foundations, from Bloomberg Philanthropies to the Walton Family Foundation, are taking notice. Now, the mayor is putting on a show to tell our story and bring more resources back to the Magic City, Carpenter said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alabamanewscenter.com/2024/02/26/birmingham-alabama-plans-powerful-presence-at-sxsw/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos