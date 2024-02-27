Welcome to the era of mobile AI – Samsung Newsroom Australia





Developing the Galaxy S24 series was the most rewarding period of my career. As an engineer, I have witnessed many amazing examples of innovation, and AI is the most transformative technology of this century. Few engineers have the opportunity to work on something with such great potential. It will bring big changes not only to Samsung and the mobile industry, but to all of humanity.

When AI is integrated into phones, it will be, in a word, a revolution. This is a new era of mobile experiences, and Samsung Galaxy is playing a leading role in it. Mobile devices have become the primary access point to AI, and with its broad and comprehensive product portfolio, tradition of innovation, and philosophy of open collaboration, Samsung Galaxy is well-positioned to accelerate its global expansion. We make mobile AI easily accessible and unlock new possibilities for everyone.

Open up new possibilities

As we pioneer breakthrough experiences in mobile AI, we'll explore how this new and exciting technology can improve our lives and inspire society to take the next step. I've been thinking a lot. Galaxy AI meticulously applied[1] It helps people communicate across borders and complete daily tasks easily.

Since the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, we've received great feedback on how people are actually using Galaxy AI features in their daily lives. One of the most welcomed AI features is Circle to Search.[2] Use Google, an amazing new tool for intuitive discovery. Communication tools to remove language barriers (such as live translation)[3]chat assist[4] And the interpreter has captured the imagination of many people. Photo Assist is also popular.[5]a tool for creativity powered by the ProVisual Engine.

Again, we're just getting started. During the development of the Galaxy S24 series, we had many ideas and concepts that we wanted to bring to life. As Samsung continues to enhance and grow the mobile AI experience, Galaxy users will be able to enjoy even more Galaxy AI features built on these ideas and concepts over time.[6].

Additionally, we are already planning the next steps to go beyond smartphones and optimize Galaxy AI for different categories of devices across different services. In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance your digital health, ushering in a whole new era of augmented and intelligent health experiences. Samsung continues to enhance and expand its Galaxy AI experience across categories through collaboration with more industry-leading AI partners.

The next most important thing is you

Over the past year, we've frequently asked ourselves what our users want, what they need, and what we can accomplish with a little help. These questions inspired the Galaxy S24 series, our first AI smartphone that lets users imagine how their lives will change thanks to AI. This is the phone of the future that will form the standard in mobile AI and define this new category of his AI phones.

Of course, there are challenges and responsibilities to consider. AI models during training are still prone to hallucinations, and debates over intellectual property rights continue. It’s important that companies collaborate openly to carefully define AI experiences to ensure users can enjoy new capabilities with confidence.

In this new era of data-intensive mobile experiences, it's also important to raise the bar for security. This is one of the reasons we took a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. This not only ensures seamless ease of use, but also allows users to restrict some features to work entirely on the device, giving them more control over how they interact with their data. We remain committed to strengthening the security of Galaxy devices by providing transparency and choice to our users.

In this new era of mobile AI, it's no longer about what any phone can do, but what an individual can accomplish with the right tools. The Galaxy S24 series offers just a few of these tools, and we're excited to see what you do with them. You decide what is possible, what is useful, what is meaningful. The next chapter in mobile experiences isn't ours. It belongs to you, the Samsung Galaxy user.

[1] Certain Galaxy AI features require a Samsung account and a Google account. Some features may require an Internet connection. AI features will be available for free on supported Samsung Galaxy devices until the end of 2025.

[2] Internet connection required. Mobile data charges may apply. Circle search feature must be enabled. It may not work with all visual elements. Google SafeSearch filters will be applied.

[3] Requires network connection and Samsung account. Currently limited to only selected languages. Please see the website for a complete list of available languages. You must enable the live translation feature and download the language package before use. Only available with pre-installed Samsung Phone apps. Translations may not be accurate.

[4] Wi-Fi connection or mobile data required. Some Chat Assist features may require a Samsung account. Translations may not be accurate. Translation service availability may vary by country, region, and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Supported apps include Samsung Messages, Android Messages, KakaoTalk, Whatsapp, Instagram, Google Chat, Signal, Line Messenger, and Tango. The list of supported apps may vary by country.

[5] A Samsung Account may be required to use certain AI Photo Assist features. Edit suggestions are compatible with JPG, PNG. GIF and MP4 formats. Editing results may vary depending on shooting conditions and shooting conditions. Editing with generative editing resizes your photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output when saved to indicate that the image was generated by AI. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[6] You need to check the features and supported devices. Some of the Galaxy AI features already announced for the Galaxy S24 series will also be available on the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series through software updates. Availability may vary by model and region. AI features will be available for free on supported Samsung Galaxy devices until the end of 2025.

