Explore Galaxy AI with the Try Galaxy app, now available for Samsung Galaxy users – Samsung Newsroom UK





The era of mobile AI has arrived, and early adopters are already riding the wave of the latest innovations. To encourage conversation, Samsung has significantly updated its Try Galaxy app, offering live translation, chat assist, memo assist, photo assist, circles to search on Google, and more to help those who are still undecided pick up their phone. We made it possible to experience Galaxy AI without any changes.

The Try Galaxy app, previously tailored for iOS users, is now available for all Android devices, including Galaxy.[1] My first model. This means more users can experience the latest features of the Galaxy S24 series and One UI 6.1.

All things considered, it might be time to give Try Galaxy a try.

New feature: Explore Galaxy AI through widgets and tutorials

The updated Try Galaxy app simulates the experience of looking at a real Galaxy S24 home screen. As users use the app, tutorials and interactive content help them navigate the modern interface.

New widgets on the second page of the home screen introduce core AI-powered functionality[2] An overview of the Galaxy S24 series and its advanced camera tools. Users can tap on each item to watch a short demo video explaining its functionality and how to apply it in daily life. A check mark appears next to completed items so users can track their progress.

Below is an overview of the new AI features we're excited about in widgets.

Live translation: Communicate without language barriers with real-time, two-way call translation built into native apps. Phone voice and text translation, supported in 13 languages, makes it easy to contact a rideshare driver or book a restaurant in a foreign country.[3]

note assist[4]: Take notes as usual, but you can instantly receive an AI-generated summary to help you streamline and organize your notes. Convert dense paragraphs to bullet points with headers for easy review. This feature allows automatic formatting, spell checking, and translation.

chat assist[5]: Refine the tone of your text messages to suit the occasion, from professional to casual. Send a polished meeting agenda to your boss or chat with international friends in Spanish. The AI ​​built into the Samsung keyboard can also translate messages in 13 languages ​​in real time2. This allows users to better communicate across cultural and language barriers.

Photo Assist: Capture the perfect shot with the help of generative editing[6], an AI tool that allows users to resize, reposition, and delete objects in photos. Instantly adjust the composition of your photos with editing suggestions.[反射消去]Tools allow you to automatically remove unwanted shadows and light reflections.

Circles search on Google[7]: Use circular gestures to search for what's on your screen without switching apps. When a user sees something he likes in a social media post, he simply presses and holds the Home button and draws a circle around the image to instantly get helpful search results for that item. It provides an AI-powered generative overview based on your location.

In addition to AI features, the widget highlights advanced camera tools on the Galaxy S24 series. Through immersive tutorial videos shot from a first-person perspective, users will learn how to use Nightgraphy Zoom to take clear, bright photos from a distance at night, and how to use the Super Steady feature to stabilize fast-moving subjects. Learn how to record videos and take impressive portraits and selfies. In portrait mode.

Other updates and availability

While using the app, users can also check out the new Galaxy themes and non-wallpaper background images offered on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As a bonus, you can download three types of art wallpapers, including graffiti and pop art.

To learn more about the Galaxy ecosystem, users can swipe through information cards that showcase features such as seamless multi-device connectivity, file sharing capabilities, and body composition data available through Samsung Health. For a quick introduction to the latest folding experience, check out our introductory video introducing Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5.

Try Galaxy app currently supports 20 languages[8] It is used in 120 countries and has been downloaded more than 18 million times since its launch in 2022. Scan the QR code or visit trygalaxy.com to download the updated app.

[1] The Try Galaxy app is available on supported Android OS smartphones with the latest version of Chrome, but may not be fully optimized depending on device model, settings, screen size, etc. The app runs on Safari, iPhone 7 or later with iOS 14. that's all.

[2] Galaxy AI features will be available for free on supported Samsung Galaxy devices until at least the end of 2025.Availability of AI features provided by third parties is subject to change

[3] Supported languages ​​include Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

[4] Note: Assist requires a network connection and Samsung account login. Character limits apply. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[5] Chat Assist's translation features may require you to log in to your Samsung account. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages ​​may require you to download language packs. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[6] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung account login. Editing with generative editing resizes your photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output when saved to indicate that the image was generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[7] Results may vary depending on visual match. Internet connection required. User may need to update her Android to the latest version. Product functionality may depend on app and device settings. Some features may not be available depending on the app. Service availability varies by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[8] This app supports Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, English, French (FR/CA), German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian language, Latin American, Spanish, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

